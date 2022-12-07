Peru: Castillo ousted over 'coup' bid, new leader sworn in

Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte has been sworn in as president after Pedro Castillo was removed from office. Castillo had announced a curfew and tried to dissolve Congress in an apparent bid to avoid impeachment.

Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in Wednesday as the country's new president after Congress voted out Pedro Castillo.

During a session in Congress, Boluarte said she was taking office from now until July 26, 2026, when Castillo's term would have ended.

"I take office being aware of the enormous responsibility I bear, and my first vocation is to call for the broadest possible unity of all Peruvians," she said, calling for a "political truce to install a government of national unity."

Dina Boluarte was called on by Congress to take the office after the legislature approved the removal of President Pedro Castillo Image: Sebastian Castaneda/REUTERS

Why was Castillo removed from office?

Castillo had announced earlier on Wednesday that he would dissolve Congress and call new elections.

In a televised address, Castillo announced a curfew and said he would form an emergency government that would rule by decree. It came just hours before the legislature was due to debate a motion of impeachment against him.

"Elections will be called for a new Congress with constituent powers to prepare a new Constitution within a period of no more than nine months," Castillo said.

His move was immediately denounced as a coup, and parliament voted to remove Castillo, who was barely 18 months into a five-year term.

Police announced Castillo had been arrested, but this could not be confirmed.

Boluarte replaces Castillo

Peru's Congress then voted to remove Castillo from office and replace him with the vice president. Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to oust Castillo, citing reasons of "permanent moral incapacity."

The move makes the 60-year-old lawyer Peru's first ever female president.

Earlier on Wednesday, Boluarte, who until her expulsion earlier this year was a member of Castillo's Free Peru party, expressed her dismay at Castillo's announcements.

"I reject Pedro Castillo's decision to perpetrate the breakdown of the constitutional order by closing the Congress," she wrote on Twitter. "This is a coup d'etat."

Political turmoil

The scheduled impeachment vote was the third effort to unseat Castillo since he assumed office in July 2021.

Last week, the South American country's Congress called on the embattled president to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern.

Castillo hit back, saying the allegations against him are "slanderous."

Last month, thousands of people in Peru took to the streets calling for the incumbent's resignation amid six corruption investigations. Castillo cannot be prosecuted while he remains Peru's president.

How have other countries reacted?

The United States has called into question Castillo's decision to dissolve the legislature.

"The United States categorically rejects any extra-constitutional act by President Castillo to prevent Congress from fulfilling its mandate," Ambassador Lisa Kenna wrote on Twitter.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for "democratic stability for the benefit of the people."

Obrador said an environment of "confrontation and hostility" had led Castillo to make decisions that served his opponents and led to his removal from office.

Chile's Foreign Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the current political situation in Peru while adding respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms must be maintained.

