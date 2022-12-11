  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and newly named cabinet members on the steps of the government palace in Lima, Peru
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, center front, and newly named cabinet membersImage: Guadalupe Pardo/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsPeru

Peru's first woman president swears in cabinet

19 minutes ago

Peruvian leader Dina Boluarte presented her centrist government following the controversial ouster of democratically-elected former President Pedro Castillo.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KmdG

Peru's first female President, Dina Boluarte, swore in her cabinet on Saturday and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office.

Boluarte presented her centrist government amid demonstrations across Peru calling for her resignation and the scheduling of general elections following the ouster of democratically-elected former President Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte took office on Wednesday after Castillo was sacked by Congress and later arrested on rebellion and conspiracy charges for having attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.

Peru: New President Boluarte attends military parade

Anti-corruption pledge

During the ceremony, Boluarte asked each of the nine men and eight women to swear or promise to perform their duties "loyally and faithfully without committing acts of corruption."

All cabinet members knelt before her and wore red-and-white sashes tied around their waists. A large crucifix was placed in front of most cabinet members.

The new cabinet comprises people seen as technicians who are politically independent rather than partisan. Boluarte's new chief of staff is a former prosecutor who specialized in corruption cases.

Protests in Peru
A woman holds a placard reading 'Pedro Castillo, the people are with you' during a demonstration calling for his releaseImage: Gian Masko/dpa/picture alliance

Protesers demand elections

"I want to assure you that I have worked hard to form a ministerial cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation (and) that is at the level of what the country requires," Boluarte said. "The national unity government will be for all Peruvians.''

Boluarte has earlier said she should be allowed to hold the office until July 2026. However, protesters are demanding the closure of Congress and that the country hold a democratic election rather than recognize Boluarte and allow her to finish Castillo's term.

They are also demanding that a new constitution be drafted. Peru has had six presidents in the last six years, including three in a single week in 2020 when Congress flexed its impeachment powers.

dh/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Castillo was arrested on charges of rebellion and conspiracy after being ousted by Congress.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo arrested

Peru's President Pedro Castillo arrested

Peru's President Pedro Castillo was arrested on charges of rebellion and conspiracy after being ousted by Congress. Castillo had earlier tried to dissolve parliament and install an emergency government hours before he was to face an impeachment vote.
Law and JusticeDecember 8, 202202:16 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says Russians 'destroyed' Bakhmut

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men sit at a table in a dark restaurant lit only by candles.

South Africa suffers record power cuts

South Africa suffers record power cuts

PoliticsDecember 9, 202202:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women work in a field

India's tribes living on the margin of society

India's tribes living on the margin of society

Society14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Queues of cars at the border between Croatia and Slovenia

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Schengen zone: Croatia gleeful, Bulgaria, Romania dismayed

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage