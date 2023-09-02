  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
SocietyMexico

Mexicans' deadly addiction to soft drinks

Marie-Kristin Boese
40 minutes ago

In Chiapas, one of the poorest regions of Mexico, more and more people are dying due to excess soft drink consumption. The sugary beverages are easier to access than clean tap water in the country, yet the manufacturers deny any responsibility.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NLCy
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Law and Justice4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People walk along the edge of a giant skateboard-ramp like structure covered in bright graffiti as a giant mural with faces stands in the background

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Arts7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A generic image of a one-dollar note and a one-euro coin

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

BusinessFebruary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Irland | Wandgemälde Jina Mahsa Amini in Dublin

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Conflicts3 hours ago14:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Politics23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage