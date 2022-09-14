You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Marie-Kristin Boese
Skip next section Stories by Marie-Kristin Boese
Stories by Marie-Kristin Boese
Searching for Mexico's disappeared
Searching for Mexico's disappeared
People whose children, wives, husbands or friends have disappeared say they get little help from the authorities.
Law and Justice
09/14/2022
September 14, 2022
02:38 min
Coal from Colombia an alternative?
Coal from Colombia an alternative?
Colombian coal is seen as an alternative to Russian coal. But the mines cause a lot of environmental damage.
Business
05/17/2022
May 17, 2022
02:59 min
Go to homepage