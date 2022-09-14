  1. Skip to content
Marie-Kristin Boese

Stories by Marie-Kristin Boese

People whose sons, husbands or friends have disappeared say they get little help from the authorities in Mexico

Searching for Mexico's disappeared

Searching for Mexico's disappeared

People whose children, wives, husbands or friends have disappeared say they get little help from the authorities.
Law and Justice
September 14, 2022
02:38 min
Colombian coal mine

Coal from Colombia an alternative?

Coal from Colombia an alternative?

Colombian coal is seen as an alternative to Russian coal. But the mines cause a lot of environmental damage.
Business
May 17, 2022
02:59 min
