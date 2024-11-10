Ecuador tackles growing influence of drug cartels

CrimeEcuadorEcuador tackles growing influence of drug cartelsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeEcuadorMarie-Kristin Boese on the Ecuador-Colombia border10/11/2024October 11, 2024Drug trafficking is a billion-dollar industry in Ecuador, run by networks of international cartels. They control the region along the border to Colombia, where widespread poverty makes it easy for them to recruit dealers. https://p.dw.com/p/4lhHlAdvertisement