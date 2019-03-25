 #MeToo Mexico stirs the cultural industry | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

#MeToo Mexico stirs the cultural industry

After being accused of sexual harassment as part of a wave of #MeToo allegations, Mexican musician Vega Gil killed himself. How does that impact the newly created movement in the country?

MeToo Kampagne (Imago/Bildgehege)

Armando Vega Gil, bass player from the Mexican band Botellita de Jerez said he did not want to make anyone responsible for his suicide. Yet in his final post on Twitter, he wrote, "My death is not a confession of guilt. To the contrary, it is a radical declaration of my innocence."

Prior to his death, he had been accused by an anonymous woman of sexual abuse when she was 13 years old. The woman posted the accusation on Twitter with the hashtag #MeTooMusicosMexicanos (#MeTooMexicanMusicians), a social media campaign encouraging women to bring their experiences with harassment in the music industry to light.

A blow to Mexico's feminists?

Two days after the musician's death by suicide on Monday, the social media account that published hundreds of harassment claims against Mexican artists suspended its activities. The campaign's promoters lamented the death of Vega Gil and apologized for harm caused, while also reiterating the accusations leveled against more than 15 Mexican musicians.

People close to Vega Gil noted that he suffered from depression and that his suicide appeared to have already been planned. Nonetheless, his death has been a blow to the feminist movement and has spurred criticism about the dynamics of social media.

Anne Huffschmid, researcher at the Latin American Institute at the Free University of Berlin, considers the new practice of online accusations problematic. Still, she told DW that "to accuse the movement of performing a witch hunt clearly does not do justice to its efforts."

"The fact that it takes place online is a product of the lack of institutional and social forums for reporting and listening to these denunciations," Huffschmid said.

Read more: #MeToo included in Power 100 ranking of influential figures in the arts

Public lynching?

Me Too is a movement that was founded by US by activist Tamara Burke in 2006 to raise societal awareness of sexual abuse; it made headlines and became a trending hashtag in 2017, after groundbreaking reporting accused producer Harvey Weinstein of committing rape and sexual assaults. 

Yet the movement did not reach Mexico in full force until just a few weeks ago, with the creation of the account #MeTooEscritoresMexicanos (#MeTooMexicanWriters), which used the hashtag to gather sexual harassment claims online. Other accounts focusing on other industries, such as journalism, film, music and academia, soon followed.

Read more: One year of #MeToo: A timeline of events

Armando Vega Gil (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/El Universal/G. Espinosa)

The death by suicide of Vega Gil has raised questions about the #MeToo movement in Mexico

The avalanche of accusations, many of which were anonymous, resulted in alleged abusers being fired from their jobs; colleagues were disavowed, book tours canceled and later, Vega Gil committed suicide.

Critics of the movement have questioned why the victims' testimonies outweighed the presumption of the alleged abuser's innocence. In their view, the anonymous allegations tend to automatically turn the accused into culprits, without any evidence or a fair trial — which would offer protection against false accusations.

"If there are no adequate channels for harassment claims, the probability of these public lynchings increases," Ines Alberdi, professor of sociology at Madrid's Complutense University, told DW.

"This is the danger with social media and in that, we all bear a responsibility," Alberdi added.

On the other hand, it is also easy to attack the movement itself: "I consider it disastrous that #MeToo and its invaluable merits are immediately demonized and discredited for bringing to light and breaking the normalization of a type of violence that is not visible, precisely because it is not an evident and tangible form of violence," pointed out researcher Huffschmid.

Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, personally weighed in on the issue, saying that the country's Institute of Women should serve as the appropriate channel for these harassment claims. The debate, he said, is a delicate subject that should not be concealed, but mechanisms "to prevent [sexual harassment and violence] and to safeguard the dignity of both the accuser and the accused" should be established.

Confidentiality, not anonymity

A group tied to the #MeTooMexicanWriters campaign published a declaration reiterating their demands for structural changes in society and calling for more respect and inclusion.

"Violence against us women is not an isolated event, it is systemic and it is reproduced by the lack of impunity," the group said. Accusations are "in no way anonymous, but made confidentially, and each one is monitored and followed up," they added.

"We live in a country where nine women a day are murdered through gender violence, because the system not only does not take care of victims, but also further victimizes them," the group noted.

Woman at a protest march in Hollywood in front of a #MeToo banner (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

#MeToo made waves in the US in 2017

United Mexican Journalists, a women's association, revealed that in its first nine days, their #MeToo account gathered 312 confidential accusations, of which 242 were published. According to a study by AcosoDATA 1, some 73% of female media employees have been harassed in some way or form.  

Pitfalls

One of the risks of #MeToo would be to fall into puritanism, through which any form of compliment would end up viewed as a punishable aggression, pointed out Huffschmid. "Packing all types of aggression together is dangerous; it's not as if catcalling  directly leads to rape and femicide. This contributes to trivializing more extreme and even deadly attacks," the researcher said.

"#MeToo's legitimacy is undeniable, but we must reflect on the mutations of this important social movement; we must reflect on what kind of exchanges are being generated by it," she added.

The movement has definitely "allowed a lot of suffering, a lot of imposed silence and abuse on women to come to light," said Alberdi, it has liberated the liberation of a very oppressed group, adding: "It took 40 years of women's rights activism and, through the help of the media, it crystallized into this bursting form."

  • Ashley Judd (Getty Images/AFP/J. Samad)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Ashley Judd

    In 1997, upcomer Ashley Judd was invited to meet star-maker Harvey Weinstein at an LA hotel, whereupon he tried to coerce her into bed. Judd escaped but refused to be silenced. Many in Hollywood then said the producer's sexual misconduct was an "open secret." "There wasn't a place for us to report these experiences," said Judd, the first to call out Weinstein in the New York Times in October.

  • Rose McGowan (picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/AP/Invision/R. Shotwell)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Rose McGowan

    When actor Rose McGowan first told people that Harvey Weinstein had raped her, she says some in Hollywood threatened to end her career. "They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something," she said in a January interview first published in the Observer. But that didn't stop her from later speaking out.

  • USA Taylor Swift (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Taylor Swift

    When Taylor Swift alleged that Denver radio DJ David Mueller reached under her skirt and groped her, he took her to court after it lead to his firing. "I'm not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault," she told his lawyer. Swift also told Time magazine that if Mueller was "brazen enough to assault me... imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist."

  • Actress Selma Blair (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Strauss)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Selma Blair

    Blair claims that writer/director James Toback invited her to his room and asked her to remove her clothing while she read a script before asking her for sex. When she refused, he blocked her way and masturbated against her leg. He then threatened to kill her if she dared to talk. "I didn't want to speak up because, it sounds crazy but, even until now, I have been scared for my life," said Blair.

  • Alyssa Milano (Getty Images/D. Kambouris)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Alyssa Milano

    "Me Too" was first used in 2006 by gender equality activist Tarana Burke as a rallying cry for young sexual harassment and assault survivors. Actor Alyssa Milano was sent a screenshot of the phrase in October and later tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." She woke to find that over 30,000 people had used #MeToo and burst into tears.

  • Wendy Walsh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. McCartney)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Wendy Walsh

    After Bill O'Reilly and Fox News spent millions on lawyers to settle, and silence, sexual harassment claims, Wendy Walsh, a psychologist and Fox contributor spoke out about O'Reilly after initial reluctance for fear of retaliation. "I felt it was my duty," Walsh told Time, "as a mother of daughters, as an act of love for women everywhere and the women who are silenced, to be brave."

  • Megyn Kelly (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Megyn Kelly

    TV news anchor Megyn Kelly has accused Fox host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "What if we did complain?" she said to Time, "if we spoke our truth in our strongest voices? What if that worked to change reality right now?" Perhaps that change has already started to come. "I always thought maybe things could change for my daughter," said Kelly. "I never thought things could change for me."

  • Susan Fowler (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Van Tine)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Susan Fowler

    An Uber engineer, Fowler felt powerless with "a harasser in the White House" and decided to out sexual harassers at Uber in a blog post. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was subsequently forced to resign and 20-odd employees were fired. "There's something really empowering about standing up for what's right," said Fowler, who has been described as a whistle-blower — which she calls "a badge of honor."

  • Terry Crews (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/J. Strauss)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Terry Crews

    The actor and former American football star is one of a number of men who have said "me too." Crews has taken out a sexual assault lawsuit against talent agent Adam Venit, who he accuses of groping him at a party in Hollywood in February 2016. Also among Time's Silence Breakers is actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who's accused talent agent Tyler Grasham of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenager.

    Author: Stuart Braun


DW recommends

#ArewaMeToo: A hashtag against sexual abuse in Nigeria

Sexual abuse and rape are taboo topics in northern Nigeria. But a new hastag – inspired by the global #MeToo movement – could play a part in changing that. (14.03.2019)  

R. Kelly cancelled: What to do with art made by predatory men?

Concerts in Germany by singer R. Kelly have been cancelled following the singer's arrest. A petition to #MuteRKelly was launched after accusations he had sexually assaulted minors were the focus of a documentary. (26.02.2019)  

#MeToo included in Power 100 ranking of influential figures in the arts

Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement. (09.11.2018)  

How artistic freedom is restricted in Mexico

Government corruption, drug trafficking and extreme levels of violence in Mexico have left their mark on the arts. As DW hands out its Freedom of Speech Award, a look at the state of artistic freedom in the country. (19.02.2019)  

One year of #MeToo: A timeline of events

After several women publicly accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, #MeToo, the hashtag that would become the emblem of a worldwide movement of empowerment, was launched a year ago. (15.10.2018)  

'There is no free press': Media freedom in Mexico

The third-deadliest country in the world for journalists, Mexico saw nine journalists murdered in 2018. Their deaths are a worrying sign of the state of press freedom, as is increasing aggression toward the media. (19.02.2019)  

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

Giving power to the #MeToo movement, the people who came forward with their stories of sexual harassment have been named Time's 2017 Person of the Year. Here are some of the most high-profile "Silence Breakers." (06.12.2017)  

Related content

Against the ridiculous commitment to silence 25.03.2019

Since the #MeToo movement gained prominence, victims of sexual assualt all over the world have been naming and shaming perpetrators in pursuit of justice. In Nigeria MeToo has been taking off in the north where Maryam Awaisu has started to challenge things.

Symbolbild Gewalt gegen Frauen

Inside Europe: Karate heals abuse victims in France 22.03.2019

The global #MeToo movement against sexual violence has come a long way in just a short time— but most agree not far enough. In Europe alone, studies show one in 20 women has been raped, and many still do not report sexual assaults. But in France, a former karate champion is teaching women to heal through her martial art. Lisa Bryant has this report from the Paris suburb of Saint Denis.

Indien Women's Wall

WorldLink: Walking against rape in India 08.03.2019

Last month thousands of women in India walked 10,000 kilometers across the country to raise awareness of the prevalence of rape. The march aimed to shine a spotlight on the pervasive victim-blaming culture which campaigners say often allows perpetrators to escape punishment. DW met up with a 65-year-old rape survivor who is still fighting for justice 25 years on.

Advertisement

Film

Disney Dumbo 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

'Dumbo' is not the end of Disney remakes

Reviews for Tim Burton's new film are underwhelming, but that doesn't mean Disney will stop revamping its trove of animated classics into live-action films that feature top stars and amazing CGI.  

Books

The cover of the Book Das Parfum by Patrick Süskind (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

Germany's most mysterious author? Patrick Süskind at 70

Süskind shot to fame with the international best-seller "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer," yet he's a recluse of German literature. It's a bit of a personal irony for DW's Cristina Burack, who reflects as he turns 70.  

Music

Deutschland Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H.-D. Falkenstein)

Moonlighting at the Beethovenfest

The earth's satellite has inspired many works of art, literature and music — and the coming season of the Beethovenfest in Bonn. The playbill from September 6-19 has now been announced.  

Arts

Katar Eröffnung des Nationalmuseums in Doha (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Babu)

Qatar's new national museum: Inspired by the desert rose

The Arabian desert state opened its spectacular new Jean Nouvel-designed national museum in Doha this week. It's part of an extensive plan to transform the small Gulf nation into a cultural superpower.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  