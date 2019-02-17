 How artistic freedom is restricted in Mexico | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 19.02.2019

Culture

How artistic freedom is restricted in Mexico

Government corruption, drug trafficking and extreme levels of violence in Mexico have left their mark on the arts. As DW hands out its Freedom of Speech Award, a look at the state of artistic freedom in the country.

Mexico Migrant Mural Streetart (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Blackwell)

"Art and culture embody an essential and inherent piece of the identity of the Mexican people," wrote the General Director of International Affairs at the Secretariat of Culture of the Government of Mexico in a 2016 report to UNESCO. "Mexico has made an effort in setting culture as a means of transformation, unity, social inclusion and violence prevention."

Like other signatories to the UN Declaration of Human Rights, Mexico has enshrined the right to freedom of expression and freedom of writing in its constitution. Yet the Latin American nation ranks as "the deadliest country not at war" for journalists and writers, with nine killed in 2018 and many more choosing to self-censor or leave the country due to threats.

Book cover Anabel Hernandez, A Massacre in Mexico. (Verso Books)

Journalist Anabel Hernandez is living in exile since her latest book was published

One of those currently living in exile is Anabel Hernandez, the recipient of the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019 and an investigative journalist and author of the books Narcoland and A Massacre in Mexico. After winning the Golden Pen of Freedom Award in 2012, Hernandez warned of the ways that freedom of expression was being stifled in the country.

"In Mexico today there is a 'perfect criminal dictatorship'. … To think this, say this or write this is more dangerous in Mexico than being a drug-trafficker or working for them," she said in her acceptance speech.

"This is the power that obstructs freedom of expression, the power that has executed 82 journalists over the course of a decade, has caused more than 16 to disappear and threatened hundreds, such as myself."

Read more: 'There is no free press': Freedom of speech in Mexico

Alarming situation for artists

In their report, "The State of Artistic Freedom," the independent international organization Free Muse highlighted Mexico as a country of concern due to "alarming developments in how they treat artists and their freedom of artistic expression."  

In the report, Free Muse writes that the arts were under fire in the country not only due to violence but also as a result of government restrictions. "In 2017, states across Mexico imposed significant legal restrictions on the music genre narcocorrido, a form of folk music that tends to celebrate drug criminality that is popular among those involved in the narcotics trade, in an attempt to combat the drug-related violence associated with the genre, which promotes the lifestyle and crimes of Mexican drug kingpins."

Five men in suits (picture-alliance/dpa)

Narcocorrido band Los Tigres del Norte

A crackdown on drug ballads

Narcocorrido, also known as a drug ballad in English, is a subgenre of traditional folk music that originated in northern Mexico. Although the genre dates back decades, in recent years, the narcocorrido has been compared to gangster rap, as the lyrics appear to glorify violence and drug trafficking. Several musicians have been shot or killed by cartel members, making the lyrics a reality.

At the same time, localities around the country have taken measures to limit the ability of these bands to perform or fining them as a means of limiting the influence of narcoculture. "The way things are now with insecurity, we can't permit drug traffickers to be venerated in songs," said the mayor of Chihuahua Maria Eugenia Campos Glavan after implementing penalties on narcocorridos.

A special prosecutor for crimes against freedom of expression

These musicians are caught in a double bind, tied between the violence of the cartels and government attempts at regulation. Yet they are not the only artists in the country whose freedom of expression has become more limited due to the violence.

Writers frequently have to toe the line in publishing non-fiction works to avoid being caught in the crosshairs. After the 2017 release of his book, Narcoreporting, focusing on the dangers journalists reporting on drug trafficking face, award-winning writer Javier Valdez was gunned down.

Javier Valdez looks out a window (Getty Images/AFP/F. Brito)

Valdez was shot in Culiacan, Sinaloa state

The drug trade has likewise become an issue for filmmakers working in Mexico. A location scout for the Netflix series Narcos was murdered near San Bartolo Actopan in 2017.

The following year, three film students were kidnapped and murdered  in Jalisco — a crime so gruesome that actor Gael Garcia Bernal and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro voiced their outrage and protests sprung up around the country under the banner #NoSomosTresSomosTodxs (It's not three, it's all of us).

While the government of Mexico continues to fund the arts in various ways through its Secretariat of Culture, the violence has spurred the government to appoint a special prosecutor for the investigation of crimes against freedom of expression.

Anabel Hernández honored with DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019

A daring journalist who has spent her career reporting on drug cartels and corruption in Mexico, Anabel Hernández is the fifth person — and first woman — to receive the Deutsche Welle Freedom of Speech Award. (19.02.2019)  

'There is no free press': Freedom of speech in Mexico

The third deadliest country in the world for journalists, Mexico saw nine journalists murdered in 2018. Their deaths are a worrying sign of the state of press freedom, as is increasing aggression toward the media. (19.02.2019)  

Murdered students draw new attention to Mexico's drug war

Cartel murders in Mexico have made global headlines again. This time the outrage has been sparked by the brutal killing of three film students. People are protesting across the country, but little is likely to change. (29.04.2018)  

https://en.unesco.org/creativity/monitoring-reporting/periodic-reports/available-reports-37

https://freemuse.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Freemuse-The-state-of-artistic-freedom-2018-online-version.pdf

Mexiko Journalist vor dem Haus erschossen

Mexican journalist shot dead at restaurant 03.10.2018

Sergio Martinez Gonzalez was murdered while he ate breakfast with his wife. Free press groups are mourning the death of yet another journalist in Mexico, but authorities have argued the killing wasn't tied to journalism.

Brasilien Protest nach der Ermordung von Marielle Franco

World's human rights workers face increased skepticism, new report finds 06.02.2019

From punishing dissent to violence against journalists, the 2019 State of Civil Society report paints a dismal picture of the world. But the NGOs say the harder they are attacked, the harder they will fight back.

Emilio Gutierrez Soto

Mexican journalist detained by US says deportation would be a death sentence 10.04.2018

Journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto escaped to the US after receiving death threats for his reporting in Mexico. He's now detained and facing deportation in what advocates call a key test of commitment to free expression.

