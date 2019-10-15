 Mesut Özil: ′There are major problems in Germany′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.10.2019

Sports

Mesut Özil: 'There are major problems in Germany'

For the first time in over a year, Mesut Özil has discussed the 'racist abuse' that led to his decision to retire from international football. Özil believes it points to a political and social shift in Germany.

Deutschland, Berlin: DFB-Praesentation des neuen adidas-Trikots mit Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/T. Eisenhuth)

A defining figure in one of the most successful generations of German football, Mesut Özil's international career ended in acrimony rather than adulation. Since then, the World Cup winner has refrained from speaking publically on the situation — until now.

For the first time since his explosive and strongly-worded retirement announcement, the World Cup winner has defended his controversial photo with Turkish presidentRecep Tayyip Erdogan and opened up about his decision in an interview with The Athletic. 

"With time to reflect, I know it was the right decision," the 31-year-old said. "It was a very difficult period for me as I played nine years for Germany and was one of their most successful players. I won the World Cup and more, played a lot of games — a lot of them really good — and gave everything."

For several years, Özil's name was one of the first, if not the first, name onGermany's team sheet. However, after an ill-advised photo with Erdogan in the lead up to the disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the midfielder was left feeling "disrespected and unprotected" by the Deutsche Fußball Bund (DFB).

Erdogan mit Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/Presidential Press Service)

Mesut Özil (l.) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (r.) met in London before the 2018 World Cup

"I was receiving racist abuse - even from politicians and public figures - yet nobody from the national team came out at that time and said, 'Hey, stop. This is our player, you can't insult him like that'. Everyone just kept quiet and let it happen." 

As for the fans in Russia, Özil references statements made as he left the field of play such as: "Go back to your country", "F--- yourself" and "Turkish pig". It was the same treatmentteammate Ilkay Gündogan , who also featured in the infamous photo with Erdogan, received in a pre-tournament friendly in Leverkusen.

"It felt like I was expected to apologise for the meeting, admit I'd made a mistake and then everything would be fine; otherwise I was not welcome in the team and should leave. I would never do that."

Given that he was the best man at his wedding in June 2018, the Arsenal man's relationship with Erdogan goes beyond photo opportunities. However, he maintains that when it comes to the photo, he would not have done anything differently as his decision was "about showing respect to the highest position of a country". It was the fallout though, that concerned him the most.

Türkei Mesut Özil heiratet in Istanbul (picture-alliance/dpa/Presidential Press Service)

Best man Erdogan (2nd from l.) congratulates Mesut Özil and his wife at their wedding on the Bosporus.

"Racism has always been there, but people used this situation as an excuse to let it out," continued Özil. "They are free to have a personal view, to dislike a photo I've taken, just as I'm free to make a personal decision to have the photo taken. But what followed exposed their racism for everyone to see."

A figurehead for German football's campaign to promote integration, Özil sees his treatment as indicative of a political and social shift in Germany, referencing the most recent attack in Halle in which two people were killed by an armed man. 

"There are major problems in Germany - just look at what happened in Halle last week, another anti-semitic attack. Unfortunately, racism is no longer only a right-wing issue in the country. It has shifted into the middle of society."

The chapter has definitely closed on his international career, but Özil's words will still reverberate around German football and the country as a whole.

  • FC Schalke 04 Mesut Özil (Imago/Team 2)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Wunderkind

    Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

  • Werder Bremen Mesut Özil (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Bremen and beyond

    Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million ($58.7 million).

  • Bambi 2010 Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Paragon of integration

    In 2010, Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

  • Mesut Özil meets Angela Merkel in a football changing room in 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesregierung/G. Bergmann)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    King of Hearts

    Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

  • Mesut Özil holds the World Cup trophy in front of the Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gillar)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    World Champion

    Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

  • Özil pictured handing a football jersey to Erdogan (picture-alliance/dpa/Uncredited/Presdential Press Service)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Erdogan controversy

    Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

  • Mesut Özil reacts during the World Cup Match between Germany and South Korea on June 27, 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    End of an era

    Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

  • Mesut Özil sits on a ball during a training session (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose'

    In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


