Message in a bottle thrown into Rhine by German family found in New Zealand

A family from the German city of Bonn who threw a message in a bottle into the Rhine river eight years ago said Saturday that they have received word that the bottle traveled 18,000 kilometers (11,200 miles) — to New Zealand.

The Gogos family received a letter, signed by Scott, Julia, Lea and Alice Joy of Auckland.

"Dear Sila, Frida, Maja and Jon, we found this message in a bottle and are sending it back from Auckland, New Zealand," the reply read. "It has traveled a long way!"

Search for the bottle's discoverers

Now the family is trying to find the New Zealanders who discovered the bottle. Christian Gogos, the father of the family, posted on Facebook "What a trip for a small bottle!"

"Unfortunately the finder didn't leave contact details," he added.

"Please help us to find Scott, Julia, Lea and Alice Joy from Auckland, we would really like to thank them!"

"We sent off the message in the bottle seven or eight years ago," mother Julia Gogos told Germany's DPA news agency.

"Our children Maja and Silas are now 12 and 14 years old," she added. "They're very excited about the letter."

