Germany

Mechanic's error blamed for 2017 German helicopter crash in Mali

A mistake during maintenance work caused last year's Bundeswehr helicopter crash in Mali while on a UN mission, claims Germany's armed forces. The Airbus UH Tiger plunged uncontrollably, killing its two pilots.

Kampfhubschrauber Tiger (picture alliance / Sebastian Gollnow/dpa)

German media cited a Bundeswehr inquiry on Wednesday as concluding that human error on the ground ultimately led to a fatal helicopter crash near Goa, a desert city in northern Mali, on July 26, 2017. 

A mistake configuring the rotor blades led to the autopilot automatically turning itself off when the pilot pointed the Eurocopter Tiger's nose towards the ground. This caused the disintegration of the main rotor blade, leaving the crew with "no chance to avoid the accident," according to the report. 

Airbus Helicopters, which had serviced the chopper, said "immediately implemented precautionary measures" were taken after the crash, in order to "ensure that such an incident can never again repeat itself." It ruled out a construction flaw in its high-tech UH Tiger.

Read more: Numerous Bundeswehr weapons systems not ready

Citing the previously secret Bundeswehr report, the German news agency dpa and Reuters asserted that the error was made by an Airbus team at Fritzlar, a Bundeswehr airbase, near Kassel in Germany's central regional state of Hessen. The combat helicopter had already booked 150 flying hours.

Deployed to Mali, the experienced pilots had tested their controls before liftoff but had not noticed that the blades' airflow angle had been mistakenly set and assumed the Tiger's basic settings were correct.

Critical moment

At the critical moment, while flying at 250 kilometers per hour and 500 meters above ground, the Tiger's autopilot switched itself off believing that it had recognized a manual override, leading the helicopter to tilt forwards abruptly.

The main rotor disintegrated under the massive surge in air pressure and within just three seconds, a nosedive crash became unavoidable.

The pilots had been on a surveillance flight for the UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA) aimed at stabilizing a peace agreement between the northern African nation's government and rebels.

On Wednesday, the German Defense Ministry said the Mali helicopter's erroneous setting was a singular case. "The remaining Tiger fleet is consistently being used safely," the ministry said, adding that material failure had been ruled out. 

Deficiencies

Last year's crash added to a string of setbacks for new weapons systems delivered to Germany's armed forces.

Only two of seven Tigers had been operationally ready last year, the German Defense Ministry told parliament in October in response to a query from the opposition Left party.

Airbus Helicopters — based in France, Germany and Spain — says its vehicles are "trusted by more than 160 armed forces worldwide" and bills its range of Tiger craft as "combat-proven."

ipj/msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, the 16-meter-long plane's flight hours have been cut from 3,000 to 1,500. The Defense Ministry says the manufacturing error has no consequences for the Eurofighter's deployment.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Very advanced … in years

    Tornado fighters have been flying for 40 years. Currently, only 38 of Germany's 89 fighters are operational. The Transall C-160 planes suffer from a similar fate: only 25 of the existing 57 transport planes, developed in the 1960s, are combat ready. The Transall's successor Airbus A400M has been delayed for years.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    The Bundeswehr's fleet of helicopters is also hard-hit. Only ten of the 31 modern Tiger combat helicopters are operational, and only four of 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters are airworthy. The NH90 and CH53 transport copters have similar deficiency rates.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    Only 70 of the 189 Boxer transport tanks are currently available for training or operation purposes. In case of an emergency, the Bundeswehr could deploy about half of the 406 Marder armored personnel carriers. The track vehicle was launched in 1971.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    In December 2001, the Bundeswehr decided to purchase five K130 corvettes, scheduled to be operational in 2007. Faulty gear drives, air conditioning and software were to blame for a lengthy delay. Even after the warships were launched, only two were immediately operational.

  • Bundesverteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen steht auf einem Flugplatz der NATO in Hohn (Foto: reuters)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Consequences for von der Leyen?

    The defense equipment issue is the first major crisis Ursula von der Leyen faces since taking over the defense portfolio at the end of 2013. Her predecessors are to blame, however, for cutting costs for spare parts. Von der Leyen refers to a "phase of drastic change" in the airplane sector and "shortages" due to repairs.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


