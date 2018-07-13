May compromises with eurosceptic lawmakers on customs bill

British Prime Minister Theresa May gave in to demands from her party's hardliners on Monday, accepting their changes to her Brexit proposal. May acceded to eurosceptic amendments that sought to limit the government's ability to set up customs arrangements with the EU.

The British leader had previously been pushing for the customs arrangements, which would keep close ties to Europe. But Monday's developments exposed the pressures that May is facing as her conservative party is deeply divided on Brexit and lacks majority control in Parliament.

May's capitulation came in the wake of the recent resignations by prominent cabinet members David Davis and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and after she was blasted by a former cabinet minister who called for a new Brexit referendum on Monday.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK Foreign Secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

Who's who in Brexit? The 'Leave' lawyer: Dominic Raab Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator from the Oslo peace process, and is an international lawyer who has lived in Brussels advising on EU and WTO law.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

Who's who in Brexit? Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27 The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal. Author: Alexander Pearson



A sacrifice for a legislative win

The prime minister accepted the amendments in an attempt to save a vote on the cross-border trade and taxation bill, which was headed for defeat. Now members are expected to approve the legislation later on Monday.

The amendments are being put forth by Conservatives from the European Research Group, a coalition of up to 60 right-wingers that are currently lobbying against a "soft" Brexit, who targeted the government's customs legislation in an effort to move the needle towards their desired "hard" EU exit.

Downing Street defended the government's decision to accept the four amendments, saying that it was still consistent with her white paper Brexit proposal.

Pro-EU conservatives disappointed

Theresa May was criticized by the opposition and by members of her party who support a softer Brexit.

The British Prime minister defended herself in parliament against accusations that her Brexit plan was dead. "I would not have gone through all the work I did to ensure that we reached that agreement only to see it changed in some way through these bills," May said.

Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry rejected the prime minister's move during a heated debate in Parliament.

"The only reason that the government has accepted these amendments is because it is frightened of somewhere in the region of 40 members of parliament, the hard no-deal Brexiteers, who should have been seen off a long time ago," Soubry said, in reference to the European Research Group.

The battle over amendments to key Brexit legislation is likely to continue and that will be something May will have to contend with as she seeks a strategy for the UK's future.

