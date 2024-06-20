Mark Rutte: The liberal stalwart headed for NATO's top job

The Netherlands' acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to become the next NATO head after outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's term ends in October. This comes after protracted talks among alliance members.

In July 2023, after thirteen years in office as the Netherlands' prime minister, Mark Rutte announced he would resign from office, saying he was "retiring from politics." Rutte had been the longest-serving prime minster in the history of the Netherlands, a country of just over 17 million. So, why did he step down?

Rutte's liberal-conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) had deemed his approach on asylum-seekers too lenient, causing his fragile four-party coalition government to collapse. This was followed by snap elections, won by far-right populist Geert Wilders. Rutte had been unable to prevent this shift toward the right, and it arguably marked the biggest defeat of his political career.

Since then he has remained in office for nearly a year, in a caretaking role as Wilders' complicated government talks have dragged on.

Retirement plans postponed

By October 2023, the 57-year-old Rutte had seemingly forgotten all about his vow to retire from politics, and instead signaled his interest in succeeding NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, whose term ends in October. For months, Rutte ran a discreet one-man campaign in an effort to win over various heads of state and government, whom he already knew from years of working with various international bodies. The trained historian is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and was quickly able to secure US backing for his campaign, soon followed by most other NATO member states.

Outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) is keen to see Dutch politician Mark Rutte (left) take his place at NATO's helm Image: NATO

Winning over Hungary's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with whom he is not on the best of terms, took a bit longer. Rutte had to promise Orban that Hungary would never have to participate in NATO activities supporting Ukraine outside of NATO territory as long as Rutte leads the alliance. Orban, who keeps friendly ties with Russia, also ruled out arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Rutte's liberal politics and Orban's illiberal outlook often put them at loggerheads in their dealings within the EU. When Hungary adopted an anti-LGBTQ+ law in 2021, Rutte told Orban he was free to leave the bloc if he disagreed with its policies.

That said, Rutte is known for his good humor and wit. As prime minister, he would cycle from his modest home to his office. Sometimes, one could witness his musical talent when he sat down to play piano at The Hague Central station.

Mark Rutte (second from right) accompanies Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they view Dutch fighter jets in the Netherlands Image: Piroschka van de Wouw/REUTERS

As NATO secretary-general, Rutte will probably have to become a bit more serious and diplomatic. His main task, after all, will be to balance out the conflicting interests of NATO's 32 members so it can speak with one united voice. His predecessor, Norway's Jens Stoltenberg, was a stoic master of this balancing act. "Stick to your message" was his key credo for ensuring communicative success.

Skilled crisis manager

"True leadership requires the ability to listen and understand different perspectives," Rutte once said in a speech. This attitude may serve him well as NATO head. After all, Rutte is "a successful crisis manager," according to journalist Sheila Sitalsin, a columnist for the Dutch daily Volkskrant, who has written a biography of the Dutch prime minister.

For a long time, many Dutch citizens were satisfied with the political stability that Rutte ensured during the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, despite shifting government majorities. He also weathered minor scandals well — so much so that one of his nicknames in the Netherlands became "Teflon Rutte."

He should be prepared for the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House and setting his sights on NATO once more. Rutte and Trump developed a surprisingly positive relationship during Trump's his first term as US president, with Trump even calling Rutte a friend. But Rutte, as the leader of a historic trading nation, fiercely opposed Trump's protectionist economic policy.

How will Mark Rutte get along with Donald Trump (center) if he becomes US president? Image: Francisco Seco/AP Photo/picture alliance

Rutte supports arming Ukraine

Unlike Trump, Rutte favored sending weapons to Ukraine, even providing Dutch howitzers and fighter planes. The Dutch army itself, however, was underfunded during Rutte's 13 years in power. Only this year, for the first time ever, will the Netherlands spend 2% of its GDP on defense, in line with NATO spending targets.

Rutte has been critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin for years. After all, Russia was probably at least partly responsible for the downing of flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. The Malaysia Airlines plane had been on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Almost 300 people died, most of them Dutch nationals, when the plane crashed.

In the EU, Rutte is seen as "Mr. No", one EU diplomat told DW. That is because he rejects the kinds of ambitious reform plans and ideas that French President Emmanuel Macron floats. Rutte does, however, get on well with Germany's reserved Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He is also on good terms with Italy's right-wing populist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together, Rutte and Meloni have suggested processing asylum applications outside the EU in third-party states.

Rutte's approach to politics has shades of Houdini, writes Sitalsing. Like the famous escape artist, Rutte has been able to extract himself from almost any crisis. It's a skill that might come in useful as NATO secretary-general.

This artice was translated from German.