Mapped Out: Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?August 23, 2024
Advertisement
Neither superpower can look away. But what geographic, economic, and historical factors are keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
TUE 27.08.2024 - 13:15 UTC
TUE 27.08.2024 - 17:15 UTC
TUE 27.08.2024 - 21:02 UTC
TUE 27.08.2024 - 23:15 UTC
WED 28.08.2024 - 03:15 UTC
WED 28.08.2024 - 06:15 UTC
SAT 31.08.2024 - 15:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4