Mapped Out: Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

China has stepped up military drills around Taiwan and the US is expanding its presence.

Neither superpower can look away. But what geographic, economic, and historical factors are keeping both so focused on Taiwan?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

TUE 27.08.2024 - 13:15 UTC

TUE 27.08.2024 - 17:15 UTC

TUE 27.08.2024 - 21:02 UTC

TUE 27.08.2024 - 23:15 UTC

WED 28.08.2024 - 03:15 UTC

WED 28.08.2024 - 06:15 UTC

SAT 31.08.2024 - 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4