 Major meeting in Paris to review first global biodiversity assessment since 2005 | News | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Major meeting in Paris to review first global biodiversity assessment since 2005

The first global biodiversity assessment in 14 years is to be discussed next week. "The loss of species, ecosystems and genetic diversity is already a global and generational threat to human well-being," scientists say.

Papua Ölpalmen Abholzung (Aidenvironment)

Prepared by 150 leading international experts from 50 countries, balancing representation from the natural and social sciences, with additional contributions from a further 250 experts, the Global Assessment of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services is to be presented to representatives of 132 governments in Paris next week. 

An approved version of the Summary for Policymakers is expected to be released to media under strict embargo on Saturday, May 4.

According to some reports, up to a million species face extinction due to human influence, which has undermined the natural resources on which all life depends.

The report will offer an integrated overview of where the world stands in relation to key international goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Setting priorities

Prepared by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) in Bonn, the report will be discussed, finalized and considered for approval at the five-day meeting to be held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. 

IPBES chair, environmental scientist Robert Watson of the University of East Anglia in the UK said: "The loss of species, ecosystems and genetic diversity is already a global and generational threat to human well-being. Protecting the invaluable contributions of nature to people will be the defining challenge of decades to come."

Three years in development, at a total cost of more than $2.4 million (€2.1 million), the IPBES Global Assessment draws on nearly 15,000 references, including scientific papers and government information. It is also the first global assessment ever to systematically examine and include indigenous and local knowledge, issues and priorities.

IPBES is the global science-policy forum providing evidence to all decision-makers for people and nature.

jm/law (AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

To save species, limit global warming

In the battle to save threatened species from extinction, a new study has found that keeping climate change under 1.5 degrees Celsius could be key. Global warming will hit hardest those animals we depend upon most. (18.05.2018)  

How to stop an insect apocalypse

We might not love creepy-crawlies, but if insects were to vanish within a century, as some scientists predict, there would be dire consequences for us humans. Is it too late to save bees, bugs and butterflies? (01.03.2019)  

Insects perish at the frontlines of humans' war with nature

Surveys in Europe and North America show a dramatic decline in the number of bugs buzzing around. Although global data are missing, many researchers are convinced this environmental disaster is happening worldwide. (21.06.2018)  

Biodiversity and its effect on food supply

Industrial agriculture and intensive farming are commonplace these days and have led to a big reduction in the number of species on our fields. What does that mean for global food supply? (21.11.2011)  

Mass extinction could take food off the table

While there has been much recent focus on mass species extinction, a new report shows food staples like coffee and chocolate could also be under threat. But greater agricultural biodiversity can save them. (26.09.2017)  

Pesticides also harmful to wild bees and butterflies, scientists say

Neonicotinoids, a widely used class of insecticide, are suspected of harming honeybee populations. But there is growing evidence that they might also have detrimental effects on other important pollinators. (17.08.2016)  

Insect and bird populations declining dramatically in Germany

Two separate studies highlight a dramatic trend in Germany: the number of flying insects has declined by 76 percent over the past 27 years. There are 15 percent fewer birds than just twelve years ago. (19.10.2017)  

Five things you need to know about our living planet in 2018

The WWF has published its biennial report on the state of life on Earth and the threats to it. Digging into the data, we highlight what you need know about the state of the planet's animals. (30.10.2018)  

Climate change reduces male fertility, could help drive extinction

Researchers are honing in on a little-studied but significant consequence of climate change: male infertility. Could this potential cause of extinction and biodiversity loss also threaten the human species? (13.11.2018)  

WWW links

IPBES Science and Policy for People and Nature

Statement on Draft IPBES Global Assessment Report

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Insect Apocalypse  

Related content

Großbritannien - Klimaprotest Extinction Rebellion während der London Fashion Week

Extinction Rebellion: The activists risking prison to save the planet 15.04.2019

In the face of runaway climate chaos, governments around the world are in denial, say the activists hoping to land themselves in jail in defence of our planet — and the survival of our species.

Osterbräuche Osterfeuer in Berglen-Rettersburg

Germany's Easter fires deadly for animals, warn activists 19.04.2019

In Germany, it's tradition to gather around a big bonfire over Easter to mark the end of a long, dark winter. But activists say these blazes often become death traps for small animals like hedgehogs and rabbits.

Kolumbien Weißstirn-Kapuzineraffe Cebus albifrons

Living Planet: Paying for environment destruction in Colombia 18.04.2019

In Colombia, a gas firm is building a pipeline through a threatened ecosystem but is paying to protect plants and animals elsewhere. Is this compensation model a responsible way to protect nature?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  