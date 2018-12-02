Macron's government 'to suspend' fuel tax hike

The French government is preparing to suspend fuel tax increases planned for January 1 in a move to end violent "yellow vest" protests against the measure, a government source said on Tuesday.

Le Monde newspaper and France Info radio said the planned increase will be suspended for several months.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party National Rally (formerly the National Front), tweeted: "A moratorium on taxes is being considered. But a moratorium is only a postponement." This is obviously not up to the expectations and precariousness in which the French are struggling."

Republican Senators leader Bruno Retailleau described the moratorium a reprieve and "absolutely inadequate." He said the French people called for "a cancellation."

The protests descended into the worst urban violence France has seen in a decade.

Running urban battles

Over the weekend, protesters set fire to dozens of cars and several storefronts along the Champs Elysees. The Arc de Triomphe was sprayed with graffiti.

French President Emmanuel Macron had denounced the protests and vowed a tough response.

"I will never accept violence," Macron said from the G20 summit in Argentina. "No cause justifies that authorities are attacked, that businesses are plundered, that passers-by or journalists are threatened or that the Arc de Triomphe is defiled."

Police used water cannon to quash the unrest. Almost 300 people were arrested and 110 injured, including at least 17 police officers, according to French authorities. Six buildings were set alight.

Representatives of the "yellow vests" movement said on Monday that they would not attend proposed talks with Philippe for "security reasons."

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe canceled a planned trip to the COP24 climate conference in Poland on Sunday to meet with Macron over the unrest. Philippe is expected to announce the fuel tax suspension after meeting with lawmakers in his Republic on the Move party.

