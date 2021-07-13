Lufthansa will no longer address you 'ladies and gentlemen'

"Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren, herzlich willkommen an Bord" and its English translation "Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome on board" will soon be a thing of the past on Lufthansa flights.

The German flag carrier plans to use gender-neutral language on its flights. The change would apply to all airlines operated by the Lufthansa Group, including Austrian Airlines, Swiss Air and Eurowings.

Diversity isn't just an empty phrase, but is a reality for Lufthansa, Anja Stenger, the company's spokeswoman, told DW. "Starting now, we also want to express this attitude in our language," she said.

Lufthansa crews would now use gender-neutral phrases such as "Dear guests," "Good morning/evening" or simply "Welcome on board" to address onboard passengers. The decision on how to address passengers on board will ultimately be made by the crew, who were informed about the change in May. The change is effective immediately.

"This move works at a symbolic level. It can be considered as a 'gender sensitive' step through which the gender binary is questioned," Alexandra Scheele, an expert on sociology and economy at the Bielefeld University, told DW. "People who identify themselves beyond male/female, as well as everyone who is questioning the binary systems, might be addressed better without using the phrase 'ladies and gentlemen/Damen und Herren'."

What is gender-neutral language?

Lufthansa's move comes as more and more corporations and organizations prioritize gender inclusiveness to combat gender-based stereotypes — especially those targeted at the LGBTQ community — as they strive for gender equality.

Several organizations such as the United Nations and the European Commission have adopted guidelines for the use of non-gendered language as part of their efforts.

The European Institute for Gender Equality defines gender-neutral language as "language that is not gender-specific and which considers people in general, with no reference to women and men."

A handbook on gender neutrality in language published in 2018 by the European Parliament says "gender-inclusive language is more than a matter of political correctness."

"The purpose of gender-neutral language is to avoid word choices which may be interpreted as biased, discriminatory or demeaning by implying that one sex or social gender is the norm," it said.

In Germany — where the native language genders words like Arzt for a male doctor and Ärztin for a female doctor and Redakteur for a male editor and Redakteurin for a female editor — calls to introduce gender-neutral language have divided opinions.

Those supporting a gender-fair language argue that gendering nouns leaves out people who do not identify themselves as male or female and perpetuates sexist stereotypes. The opponents reject calls to change the grammar as an assault on the language.

More than symbolism is needed

Last week, US automaker Ford changed its rules to adopt gender-neutral language to make its workplace more inclusive. As part of the move, the company would replace the title "chairman" with "chair."

Scheele says that while symbolic measures such as gender-sensitive language are important as a tool to create more sensitivity for gender equality, organizations still need to do more.

"It is important to analyze where and at what levels of the organization different genders are underrepresented, how the performed work is valued and paid. And the organization needs to develop an organizational culture in which discriminatory practices are made public or do not appear," she said.

Scheele advocates that companies use quotas as an instrument to increase the representation if a certain gender is underrepresented, introduce gender training to fight against discrimination, and undertake job evaluations to identify unfair pay structures.