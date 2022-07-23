 Ludovic – Imam and gay | Reporter - On Location | DW | 01.10.2022

Reporter

Ludovic – Imam and gay

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed wants an Islam that is more tolerant of the LGBTQ community. He’s fighting for gay Muslims to be able to live their lives openly without fear or shame.

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed trained as an imam in Algeria. In his homeland he didn’t dare talk about being gay. It was only in Marseille, France that he came out. Zahed is the founder of France's first inclusive mosque and the CALEM Institute in Marseille, where he trains new imams in a more progressive Islam. Same-sex marriages are taboo in Islam, but Zahed wants to break new ground. He’s not afraid to circumvent this taboo and bless the marriages of LGBTQ couples. A report by Simon Laurens and Susanna Dörhage.

Spain: The end of 'dwarf bullfighting'? 23.07.2022

Chemieprofessor Andreas Fath

The dirty Danube 16.07.2022

Reporter: The business of fear — preppers in the US 09.07.2022

Zero-Covid China: a failed strategy? 02.07.2022

Videostill Sendung Reporter | Zeremonie in Bangladesch

Bangladesh: Fear among Hindus as religious festival starts 25.09.2022

Martin, Akaya und Lennart

Reporter - Sex? No, thanks - Asexual people speak out 17.09.2022

Mosambik | Prüfung von zu versteigernden Rubinen

Mozambique's rubies: A blessing or a curse? 27.08.2022

DW Reporter | Anubis Heru, Mit-Gründer und -Geschäftsführer des 1770 Gun and Armory Club in Denver

Black Gun Club: Why African Americans are Taking up Arms 21.08.2022

Symbolbild einer Frau in Afghanistan

Reporter - Afghanistan: A Land of Different Truths 10.09.2022

Kinder in Afghanistan

Children for sale in Afghanistan 13.08.2022

Griechenland Hitzebeauftragte Eleni Myrivili für Athen

Reporter — Climate change: Europe's first heat officer 06.08.2022

Parents on probation - Denmark’s controversial family policy 30.07.2022

In this Wednesday, February 2, 2016 photo, Imam Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed, poses on the Old-Port, in Marseille, southern France. A gay imam from Algeria is working with an LGBT association in Marseille to counsel and protect young gay Muslims who make their way to the ancient port city. The Le Refuge group says it has helped 26 gays find shelter and start a new life in Marseille last year. Some eventually go back to their families. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in Lebanon shout slogans as they march calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

LGBTQ communities facing new repression in Middle East 16.07.2022

Iraq wants to criminalize homosexuality, Saudi Arabia has targeted rainbow flags, and Egypt insists on a gender binary. Activists say new threats to LGBTQ communities are based on wrong ideas about tradition.

(FILE) epa04066217 A masked Kenyan supporter of the LGBT community joins others during a protest against Uganda's anti-gay bill in front of the Ugandan High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, 10 February 2014. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is to decide before 16 February whether or not to enact the proposed anti-gay law, which would mean homosexuals in Uganda would face life imprisonment. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA (zu: Unter Verdacht - Kenias Schwule blicken in eine ungewisse Zukunft vom 10.04.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Being LGBTQ in Africa still draws stigma, violence and criminal charges 03.06.2022

In Africa, same-sex partnerships are only legal in about half of the continent's 54 states. Many countries outlaw homosexuality and LGBTQ people still live in fear of attacks, imprisonment and even the death penalty.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - May 17: A supporter of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) join a march to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 17. The Day once more provides an important space for the LGBTI community to be visible. And to provide evidence of the effects of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia on the day-to-day lives of LGBTI youth. In many countries around the world, IDAHOT has now evolved into a full week of action, often interweaving festive, cultural and political actions. (Solo Imaji). (Photo by Agoes Rudianto/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Indonesia's LGBTQ community fears crackdown under legal reforms 02.06.2022

Indonesia's parliament is currently debating on the country's criminal code. LGBTQ rights activists are worried new legal standards on morality could be used to persecute same-sex couples.