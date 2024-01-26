Loud and Proud - Kashmir's Female Rappers

Female rappers are up against it in Kashmir's male-dominated society. But Iqra Nisar and Anam Nasir remain undeterred.

Defying both obstacles and hostility, they have become role models for many in the region.

Image: DW

Biociudades Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires has just 5 square meters of public green space per resident. In comparison, New York has 13 square meters. Although the authorities have promised to create new green spaces, in a country mired by economic crisis, concrete offers private investors steady returns.

Image: ARD

Laos: A country in the grip of the Chinese?

Laos in Southeast Asia is mired in debt. Its biggest creditor is China. As part of the „Belt and Road Initiative“ , the People's Republic also supported the construction of a high-speed train in Laos. It's intended to make the country more modern, but is also driving it into dependency.

Image: Artgrid

What power grid does the energy transition need?

Building solar and wind farms is one thing. Connecting them to the electricity grid is another. How does our electricity network need to change in order to cope with more renewable energies?

