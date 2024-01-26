  1. Skip to content
Loud and Proud - Kashmir's Female Rappers

January 26, 2024

Female rappers are up against it in Kashmir's male-dominated society. But Iqra Nisar and Anam Nasir remain undeterred.

Videostill | Magazin Global Us
Image: DW

Defying both obstacles and hostility, they have become role models for many in the region.

 

Videostill | Magazin Global Us
Image: DW

Biociudades Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires has just 5 square meters of public green space per resident. In comparison, New York has 13 square meters. Although the authorities have promised to create new green spaces, in a country mired by economic crisis, concrete offers private investors steady returns.

 

Videostill | Magazin Global Us
Image: ARD

Laos: A country in the grip of the Chinese?

Laos in Southeast Asia is mired in debt. Its biggest creditor is China. As part of the „Belt and Road Initiative“ , the People's Republic also supported the construction of a high-speed train in Laos. It's intended to make the country more modern, but is also driving it into dependency.

 

Videostill | Magazin Global Us
Image: Artgrid

What power grid does the energy transition need?

Building solar and wind farms is one thing. Connecting them to the electricity grid is another. How does our electricity network need to change in order to cope with more renewable energies?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 29.01.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 29.01.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 29.01.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 29.01.2024 – 16:30 UTC
MON 29.01.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 30.01.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 30.01.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 31.01.2024 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5