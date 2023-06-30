  1. Skip to content
Loophole Caucasus: Failed EU Sanctions

Miodrag Soric
1 hour ago

The EU imposed sanctions against Moscow as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But loopholes raise doubts about whether these are working.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TIsZ

There is evidence that dual-use items that can also be used for military purposes are reaching Russia - from microelectronics, to replacement parts for related industries, to cars and weapons. How can this be happening in spite of sanctions? Where are the loopholes? To find out, DW reporter Miodrag Soric went to Georgia, a Western-oriented country that officially supports the imposed sanctions. Georgia is also a close neighbor of Russia, with all the economic ties and geopolitical dependencies that that implies. Allegedly, large amounts of exports continue to go to Russia via countries such as Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. How do they get there? How can this be stopped? Miodrag Soric searches for clues.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

