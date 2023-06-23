LIVE UPDATES — Russia's Wagner chief faces 'mutiny' charges

Russian authorities have called for the arrest of Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin amid claims of mutiny. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces said they were "watching" the situation unfold. DW has the latest.

Russia will 'guarantee safety' of Wagner fighters who stop rebelling

The Russian army on Saturday said it would "guarantee the safety" of Wagner mercenaries who stop rebelling against the Russian government and its military.

"We are appealing to the fighters of assault squads of PMC Wagner. You were deceived into (Wagner chief's Yevgeny) Prigozhin's criminal venture and participation in an armed rebellion," the army said in a statement. It called on the fighters to ask for help to return to "places of permanent deployment."

"We ask you to show reason and get in touch with representatives of Russia's defense ministry or law enforcement. We guarantee safety for all."

Moscow declares state of emergency

The city of Moscow the capital's region has declared a counterterrorism state of emergency against the backdrop of the armed uprising by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"In order to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the city and Moscow region, a regime of counterterrorism operations has been established," Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee said on Saturday morning.

Armored vehicles in front of parliament in Moscow

Armored vehicles have appeared in the center of Moscow in the wake of the power struggle between Wagner and the Kremlin.

"Security measures have been increased in Moscow, all important objects, such as organs of state power and objects of transport infrastructure, have been put under heightened guard," the state news agency TASS reported.

Putin to 'address' nation 'soon'

Russian President Vladimir Putin will "soon" address the nation, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Saturday.

Russia is in the midst of a rebellion from the Wagner mercenary group, led by its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has vowed to topple Moscow's military.

Wagner chief claims he's seized Rostov army HQ and airport

The head of the Wagner mercenary group says his troops have occupied key military objects in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, as Yevgeny Prigozhin ramps up his challenge to the Kremlin.

"Under our control are military objects of Rostov, including the airport," Prigozhin said in a video released on Saturday morning.

He also claimed to have seized control of the army's headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population of over 1 million near the border with Ukraine.

Prigozhin's claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Unverified videos show soldiers in Rostov-on-Don

Following claims by Prigozhin that his Wagner forces had crossed from Ukraine into Russia and were on their way to the city of Rostov-on-Don, numerous videos began to appear on social media showing soldiers and tanks moving around inside the city.

Reuters was able to verify that the footage was of the police headquarters building, but could not say when it was taken.

Local news site 161.ru said that their correspondent has seen tanks and armored vehicles in the center of the city.

Rostov is the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District, a key hub for Russian forces and close to the Ukrainian border.

The footage could not be verified and it was also not possible to determine whether the forces shown were Russian military or Wagner mercenaries.

Russia: Moscow mayor says 'anti-terror' measures in place in capital city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said they were taking "anti-terrorist" measures to secure the Russian capital.

"In connection with the incoming information in Moscow, anti-terrorist measures aimed at strengthening security are being taken," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The feud between the Wagner Group and the Russian defense leadership escalated into a confrontation after the mercenary group called on members to support an armed rebellion against the military leadership.

Prigozhin: Russian helicopter that fired on 'civilian column' shot down

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, said in his latest audio message that: "A helicopter just now opened fire at a civilian column. It has been shot down by units of [private military company] Wagner."

Prigozhin's short message was not independently confirmed by other sources. It was also unclear what he meant by a civilian column.

If true, fighting between Wagner mercenary forces and Russian military troops would mark a serious escalation in the clash between Prigozhin and the Kremlin.

Russia: Putin briefed on situation 'around the clock'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving regular updates on the situation, the Kremlin said.

"Security services, law enforcement agencies, namely, the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the Interior Ministry, the National Guard are reporting to the president constantly, around the clock," Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Putin, was quoted as saying by Russian media outlets.

Putin has not yet made any comments on Prigozhin's rant against high-level Russian officials and the progress of the war in Ukraine.

White House: Monitoring situation in Russia

US National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said they were "monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments."

Hodge added that US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the fast-moving situation in Russia.

Prigozhin: Ready to 'go all the way' as mercenary forces cross from Ukraine into Russia

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia and that they were ready to go "all the way" in their challenge to the Russian military.

The Wagner chief said his forces had crossed the border into the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and added his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Prigozhin's claims have not been independently verified, nor has there been any video footage of Wagner troops crossing into Russia.

DW analyst: Russian forces may face off against Wagner troops

DW's Russia analyst Konstantin Eggert said that "it's a possibility" that Russian troops may end up facing off against Wagner mercenary forces.

Eggert said that the Kremlin has ordered the mobilization of the special police forces as well as the FSB state security agency.

"There will be forces that will, I think, eventually confront the Wagner group if they decide to go into battle," he said. "But it still remains to be seen."

Unverified reports on Telegram said that Prigozhin's Wagner forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine without any resistance from Russian border guards.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear on television soon to address the situation, "it will look really strange, it will look like weakness and I think that it will have a lasting effect on Putin's regime no matter what the outcome of this particular crisis is," Eggert said.

Russia: Ukraine taking advantage of spat to ready troops near Bakhmut

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian troops of taking advantage of the infighting between the Wagner group and the Russian military to prepare its troops for an assault on Bakhmut.

"Taking advantage of Prigozhin's provocation to disorganize the situation, the Kyiv regime near the Bakhmut front is concentrating units... for offensive actions," the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Russian forces declared control of Bakhmut in May, but Ukrainian forces have made it difficult for Russia to hold on to the city as they shape up a counteroffensive to take back territories.

Russia: Prigozhin could face up to 20 years in prison

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that Prigozhin's actions could see him sentenced to 12 to 20 years behind bars.

The office said Prigozhin was charged under Article 279 of the Russian Criminal Code for organizing an armed insurrection. "His actions will be given a proper legal assessment," it added.

Security has been reportedly tightened in Moscow

Security was boosted around government buildings, transport facilities and other key locations in Moscow, Russia state media TASS reported.

A Russian tank driving through the Russian city of Rostov — Prigozhin claimed his forces had crossed into the city from Ukraine Image: REUTERS

The new measures came after the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, unleashed a challenge to Russia's military leadership, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister.

How has Ukraine reacted?

Ukraine has said it is monitoring the infighting between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership.

"We are watching," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

Russia: Prigozhin's claims not based in fact

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee has criticized claims by Prigozhin regarding the alleged attack on Wagner forces.

"The allegations spread in the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin have no basis in fact. That is why the FSB has initiated criminal proceedings on the basis of these statements for calling for an armed coup," the committee said.

Prigozhin, the outspoken leader of the Wagner Group, has feuded publicly with Russia's defense heads for months, accusing them of battlefield failures in the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Wagner chief accused Russia's military forces of striking and killing his mercenary forces.

Russia's defense ministry has denied the claim.

Russia: FSB urges Wagner troops to ignore Prigozhin's orders

The Russian Federal Security Service or the FSB has urged Wagner troops to ignore Prigozhin's calls for resistance and urged them to detain the Wagner leader.

"Prigozhin's statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces," the FSB said.

Russian commander urges Wagner forces to obey military leadership

A deputy commander of Russia's war on Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, called on Wagner members to not oppose military leadership.

"I urge you to stop," Surovikin said in a video. "The enemy is waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country."

"Before it is too late, it is necessary and it is needed to obey the will and order of the popularly elected President of the Russian Federation," Surovikin added.

Putin aware of Prigozhin situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation regarding Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said "all necessary measures were being taken" after Prigozhin urged Russians to join him in resistance against Russian military leaders.

Prigozhin was a close friend of Putin and was once known as "Putin's chef." Although Prigozhin has been critical of the Russian military and its handling of the war in Ukraine, he has refrained from criticizing Putin by name.

Russia launches criminal probe into Wagner chief

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday, accusing him of attempting a "mutiny."

Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking his forces in Ukraine.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender our weapons," Prigozhin said in an audio message. "Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died."

Russia has denied it attacked Prigozhin's forces. Prigozhin has called on volunteers to join him after the alleged Russian attack.

"This is not a military coup. This is a march for justice," Prigozhin said.

