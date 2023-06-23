  1. Skip to content
LIVE — Russia's Wagner chief faces 'mutiny' charges

1 hour ago

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has pledged retaliation after the Russian military allegedly attacked his forces. The Kremlin denies the charges and said he is attempting a "mutiny." DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T0St
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with his fighters
Prigozhin has called on people to join his ranks against Russia's military leaders, but denied a coup attemptImage: Handout via REUTERS

This article was updated at 21:40 UTC

Russia: Prigozhin's claims not based in fact

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee has criticized claims by Prigozhin regarding the alleged attack on Wagner forces.

"The allegations spread in the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin have no basis in fact. That is why the FSB has intitiated criminal proceedings on the basis of these statements for calling for an armed coup," the committee said.

The FSB has urged Wagner troops to ignore Prigozhin's calls for resistance and urged them to detain the Wagner leader.

A deputy commander of Russia's war on Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, called on Wagner members to not oppose military leadership.

"I urge you to stop," Surovikin said in a video. "The enemy is waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country." 

Putin aware of Prigozhin situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation regarding Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said "all necessary measures were being taken" after Prigozhin urged Russians to join him in resistance against Russian military leaders.

Prigozhin was a close friend of Putin and was once known as "Putin's chef." Although Prigozhin has been critical of the Russian military and its handling of the war in Ukraine, he has refrained from criticizing Putin by name.

Russia launches criminal probe into Wagner chief

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday, accusing him of attempting a "mutiny."

Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking his forces in Ukraine

"We were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender our weapons," Prigozhin said in audio message. "Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died."

Wagner chief accuses Russian army of deceiving Putin

Russia has denied it attacked Prigozhin's forces. Prigozhin has called on volunteers to join him after the alleged Russian attack.

"This is not a military coup. This is a march for justice," Prigozhin said. 

wd/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

