 Libya′s Haftar leaves Russia without signing ceasefire deal | News | DW | 14.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Libya's Haftar leaves Russia without signing ceasefire deal

After several delays, Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a deal to end months of fighting in the country. Russian officials said they're still working with the warring sides to find an agreement.

A fighter of Libya's UN-backed government is seen during heavy clashes with the east-based rebel army in Salah al-Din in Tripoli, Libya

After hours of deliberations and delays, Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Haftar asked to look over the agreement until Tuesday morning before making a decision, but ended up leaving the Russian capital without agreeing to the deal, the Russian TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.

Most of the warring parties in the conflict, including Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) under Fayez al-Serraj, already signed off on the deal to halt nine months of fighting.

The deal outlines the terms of a permanent truce in Libya, following a fragile ceasefire that came into effect over the weekend.

Haftar, a general-turned-warlord, leads the militia known as the Libyan National Army and is a key guarantor of the rival eastern government's power. 

The parties involved in the conflict are due to meet in Berlin later in January to finalize the permanent ceasefire agreement, although now it is unclear what will happen in that meeting.

Watch video 00:33

Libya's warring factions say ceasefire violated

Permanent ceasefire talks in doubt

The talks on Monday in Moscow, which were mediated by Russian and Turkish diplomats, lasted for seven hours and did not include the warring sides meeting face-to-face.

Russia's foreign ministry said that it is still working with all parties to find an agreement, after initially saying there had been "progress" in the talks.

Haftar's forces have been locked in fierce fighting for control of the Libyan capital Tripoli, where the UN-backed GNA remains in power.

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 after dictator Moammar Gadhafi launched a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters. NATO-backed rebels eventually defeated the regime and captured Gadhafi, who was killed in captivity. Since then, warring factions have fought one another to maintain power in the North African country.

The the UN-backed government in Tripoli has been under attack since last April by forces loyal to Haftar. The latest development in the conflict has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, and displaced 146,000 Libyans, according to UN figures

More to follow...

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:39

A ray of hope in war-torn Libya

DW recommends

Libya ceasefire deal stalls in Moscow

Russian officials have hailed "progress," although Libyan warlord Haftar has delayed signing the agreement. Warring factions are due in Berlin later this month to finalize a permanent cessation of hostilities. (13.01.2020)  

Libya ceasefire: Both sides accuse each other of breaking truce

The troops loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar had pledged to halt the attack on Tripoli — but the UN-backed government in the capital accused their rivals of breaking the ceasefire. (12.01.2020)  

What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Several international players, including Turkey, are involved in the ongoing civil war in Libya. Ankara supports the internationally recognized Libyan unity government. What are the interests at play here? (07.07.2019)  

Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

The rumors that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has Kremlin support are as consistent as his advance on the country's capital. In Syria, Russia has flexed its military muscles — but it isn't showing its cards on Libya yet. (10.04.2019)  

Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman

Khalifa Haftar has a checkered history in Libya, where he went from Gadhafi loyalist to US-backed enemy of the regime. Now the general holds the keys to the country's future as head of the Libyan National Army. (05.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Libya's warring factions say ceasefire violated  

A ray of hope in war-torn Libya  

Related content

Libyen Fortschritte bei Verhandlungen über Waffenstillstand ARCHIV

Libya ceasefire deal stalls in Moscow 13.01.2020

Russian officials have hailed "progress," although Libyan warlord Haftar has delayed signing the agreement. Warring factions are due in Berlin later this month to finalize a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Libyen Angriff auf Militärschule bei Tripolis

Libya ceasefire: Both sides accuse each other of breaking truce 12.01.2020

The troops loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar had pledged to halt the attack on Tripoli — but the UN-backed government in the capital accused their rivals of breaking the ceasefire.

Russland Deutschland Merkel und Putin Treffen

Angela Merkel and Vladmir Putin push ahead with pipeline 11.01.2020

The Russian and German leaders have confirmed that the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline will start operating, despite US sanctions. Merkel also announced that Berlin would soon host Libya ceasefire talks.

Advertisement