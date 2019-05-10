 Landmark London toystore Hamleys bought by Asia′s richest man Mukesh Ambani | News | DW | 10.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Landmark London toystore Hamleys bought by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, an Indian billionaire, has purchased the world's oldest toy store from its Chinese owners. Ambani has rapidly expanded his core business from oil and gas into telecommunications and retail.

Hamleys flagship toy store on Regent Street in London (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Joko)

Mukesh Ambani, who Forbes magazine ranked the world's 13th richest man in 2019, purchased Hamleys toy store from its Chinese owners C. Banner on Thursday.

Ambani's company Reliance Brands announced: "The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand places Reliance into the frontline of global retail."

Read more: Indian investment in Africa soars

It has been reported that Reliance acquired the 259-year-old brand from the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate C. Banner for $88 million (€78 million). The price is significantly less than the $130 million that C.Banner paid when it acquired Hamleys from France's Groupe Ludendo in 2015.

From oil to luxury goods

Since making his fortune with Reliance Industries, an oil and gas giant, Ambani has broadly expanded his business portfolio, branching into telecommunications, cable television, technologies, and retail.

Read more: Indian billionaire wedding celebrations wrap up with Beyonce, Clintons

Reliance Brands Limited also acquired Genesis Luxury Fashion in 2018, thus gaining control of major global brands such as Burberry, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, and Paul Smith on the Indian market.

Battle of the retail titans

According to Forbes, Ambani has a net worth of $50 billion. Reliant Industries has a market value of $93 billion. Ambani, who is in a fierce battle for domination of the Indian market with Amazon and Walmart, hopes that the retail segment will contribute as much to his bottom line as his core businesses by 2028.

World's oldest toy store

Hamleys, which was founded by William Hamley in 1760, is the world's oldest toy store. Famous for its flagship store on London's Regent Street — which attracts some five million visitors each year — Hamleys has expanded its global footprint since the mid-2000s.

Ambani had previously licensed all 88 Hamleys stores in India, but with Thursday's purchase he now owns all of the company's 167 stores in 18 countries around the world. 

Watch video 01:38

Indians line up for free mobile phone sims

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Indian billionaire wedding celebrations wrap up with Beyonce, Clintons

Beyonce and Hillary Clinton made appearances at the wedding of billionaire couple Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The wedding may have been one of the most expensive ever. (13.12.2018)  

Indian investment in Africa soars

In a bid to expand its economic, political and strategic footprint in Africa, India is investing heavily in the resource-rich continent. But India's path could threaten growing Chinese interests in the region. (15.07.2013)  

Toy legend FAO Schwarz bows out

For 145 years, iconic toy store FAO Schwarz has been a New York institution and a kids' paradise. But now it's forced to close as the rent is simply too high. Julia Stankewitz reports from New York. (15.07.2015)  

India: Walmart, H&M in spotlight after string of textile workers deaths

Campaigners have recorded over 100 deaths in the past four years in India's textile hub in the state of Tamil Nadu. They say retailers are shirking responsibility by not asking their suppliers the really tough questions. (18.07.2018)  

Flipkart vs. Amazon — the online retail battleground heating up in India

Five years after entering the Indian e-commerce industry, Amazon dominates the market alongside domestic retailer Flipkart. But that could change with the impending arrival of Walmart. Vasudevan Sridharan reports. (17.04.2018)  

Amazon's 'Gandhi flip-flops' fuel nationalistic sentiment in India

Hindu nationalist groups are incensed over Amazon's flip-flops showing the image of India's independence icon Gandhi. Social media is brimming with angry comments against the e-commerce giant. Murali Krishnan reports. (16.01.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Indians line up for free mobile phone sims  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  