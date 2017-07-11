 Kosovo closes two borders with Serbia | News | DW | 31.07.2022

News

Kosovo closes two borders with Serbia

Kosovo Police say they shut the Bernjak and Jarinje border crossings due to roadblocks by Serb protesters.

A Kosovo police vehicle at the Jarinje border with Serbia

Kosovo Police said Sunday they have shut the Bernjak and Jarinje border crossings with Serbia due to what they described as roadblocks by local Serb protesters.

The police said that at one stage, the demonstrators shot at authorities.

The protests erupted after Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti ordered Serbs to change their license plates for ones issued by Kosovo within 60 days from August 1.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly

lo/wd (Reuters, dpa)

