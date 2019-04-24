Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin end Vladivostok summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said goodbye to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday after talks about regional peace and stability which he said were "candid and meaningful."

The pair shook hands outside the venue of their meeting in Vladivostok, after holding talks that were rounded off with a reception toast.

"Ceaselessly bolstering and developing strategic and traditional relations between North Korea and Russia... is my and my government's firm and unwavering position," Kim said.

While meeting Putin earlier , Kim said the eyes of the world were glued to the developments on the Korean peninsula.

In turn, Russia's president had said his country was backing Kim's effort to normalize its relations with the US and South Korea.

The Thursday meeting was the first ever face-to-face meeting between the two leaders and Kim's first official visit to Russia. It came some two months after much anticipated talks with US President Donald Trump broke down in Vietnam.

Watch video 01:30 North Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin summit

Kim had arrived in the Russian border town of Hasan in his armored train on Wednesday before continuing his journey to Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok. He and Putin are meeting at the university campus on the city's Russky Island.

Kim is scheduled to leave Vladivostok on Friday. Parallel to Kim's visit to Russia, Pyongyang slammed the ongoing US-South Korean airforce drills and threatened a "corresponding response."

While North Korea regards China as its key ally, ties between Pyongyang and Moscow stretch back to the early Cold War, when North Korea was heavily reliant on support from the Soviet Union. Kim Jong Un's grandfather, the first and "eternal" president Kim Il Sung, was installed as North Korean leader by the Soviet Union in 1948.

dj,rc/amp (Interfax, AFP, AP)

