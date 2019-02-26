 Trump drops North Korea sanctions because he ′likes′ Kim | News | DW | 23.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Trump drops North Korea sanctions because he 'likes' Kim

US President Donald Trump halted sizable sanctions against North Korea because he "likes Chairman Kim" and considers the measures unnecessary, the White House said. But it was unclear which sanctions Trump had in mind.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting in Hanoi (Reuters/L. Millis)

A tweet by US President Donald Trump left journalists scratching their heads on Friday, when Trump said he had nixed "additional large scale sanctions" against North Korea.

"It was announced today by the US Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea," Trump said. "I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!"

It was not clear what Trump was referring to, as the US Treasury announced no sanctions against Pyongyang on Friday. The only punitive measures linked with North Korea were targeting two Chinese companies that are suspected of helping Pyongyang evade the economic embargo. The sanctions against the companies were announced by the Trump administration on Thursday.

Read more: US and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring

At the same time, sources cited by the Washington Post and the AP news agency said Trump was actually referring to an upcoming package of sanctions.

The White House offered a short statement on the issue but provided no details after the Trump tweet.

"President Trump likes Chairman Kim and he doesn't think these sanctions will be necessary," the president's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Watch video 26:05

No Deal in Hanoi: What Next for Kim & Trump?

Other US officials declined to comment.

Trump's statement comes less than a month after he met North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam. The much-anticipated summit fell apart after the two leaders failed to achieve progress on the central issue of North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

dj/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

US and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring

The annual large-scale joint military exercises, which have frequently infuriated North Korea, will be replaced with smaller drills. The scale-backs come on the heels of Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un. (03.03.2019)  

No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

The summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up early, with different accounts for the reason why. The question of sanctions relief was a key point. (28.02.2019)  

South Korea seizes another ship suspected of shipping oil to North Korea

South Korean officials say they are probing a second ship thought to be violating UN sanctions by taking oil to the North. Germany has warned that the world must act to stop the communist state's nuclear weapons program. (31.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

No Deal in Hanoi: What Next for Kim & Trump?  

Related content

Vietnam, Dong Dang: Staatsbesuch Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump arrive in Vietnam 26.02.2019

The leaders of North Korea and the United States have arrived in Vietnam for their second highly anticipated face-to-face meeting. Trump has said the US is still pursuing the denuclearization of the hermit country.

Nordkorea - US-Student Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier's parents rebuke Donald Trump's 'praise' of Kim Jong Un 01.03.2019

The parents of a US student who died after a 17-month detention in North Korea have blamed Kim Jong Un and his regime for their son's death. Trump sparked criticism when he said he believed Kim didn't know what happened.

Vietnam - Kim Jong Un in Hanoi beim Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Kim Jong Un honors Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh before departing 02.03.2019

The North Korean leader took the unusual step of laying a wreath at the resting place of the communist revolutionary. Kim has now left Vietnam in his armored train after talks with US President Trump fell through.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  