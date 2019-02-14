Kashmir suicide car bomb kills at least 33 Indian soldiers

A suicide car bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed at least 33 soldiers and wounded 40 others. It is the deadliest attack in years in the volatile Kashmir area that is claimed by both India and Pakistan.
At least 33 soldiers were killed and 40 others wounded on Thursday in a car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy along a key highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir, security officials said.
Muneer Ahmed Khan, a senior police officer, said the attack occurred as the convoy reached southern Lethpora town on the outskirts of the disputed region's main city of Srinagar. He said one bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.
A paramilitary official said the bus was carrying at least 35 soldiers. Authorities blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule for the attack.
Khan said soldiers and counterinsurgency police reinforcements were deployed in the area.
Sanjay Sharma, a spokesman for India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, said many of the injured were in critical condition. "The blast was so powerful that one cannot recognize whether the vehicle was a bus or a truck. Just pieces of mangled steel remain of the vehicle," he said.
Read more: From stones to guns - Kashmir's vicious cycle of violence
Germany's Foreign Office responded to the incident, saying: "We condemn terrorism in all its forms. Germany stands by its strategic partner India."
Modi condemns 'dastardly attack'
Kashmir Gov. Satya Pal Malik accused Pakistan of being responsible for the attack.
"Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility," Malik said in a statement. "Such actions will not deter the resolve of our security forces ... we will finish these inimical forces to the last."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a tweet Thursday evening. "I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he said.
Kashmir has experienced many car bombings from 2000 through 2005 which inflicted high casualties on Indian troops.
Indian soldiers are ubiquitous in Kashmir and local residents make little secret of their anger toward their presence.
Pakistan and India each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.
Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.
About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.
av/msh (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Members of an insurgent group in India-administered Kashmir are reportedly killing young men using brutal methods, accusing them of spying for the Indian army. The victims' families are clueless. Rifat Fareed reports. (03.12.2018)
As diplomacy between New Delhi and Islamabad becomes more bitter, experts warn of more violence in India-administered Kashmir. Weary of bloodshed, residents say they want an end to conflict. Rifat Fareed reports. (02.10.2018)
Instability and violence have rocked India's troubled Jammu and Kashmir state for the past few years. Critics claim New Delhi's iron-fist military tactics in the region are making the current situation worse. (16.07.2018)
New Delhi has refused to engage in a dialogue with Islamabad until Pakistan ends its alleged support to militants in the disputed Kashmir region. The US has also piled pressure on Islamabad to act against jihadists. (30.09.2018)