 Kashmir suicide car bomb kills at least 33 Indian soldiers | News | DW | 14.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Kashmir suicide car bomb kills at least 33 Indian soldiers

A suicide car bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed at least 33 soldiers and wounded 40 others. It is the deadliest attack in years in the volatile Kashmir area that is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

Indien Selbstmord-Attentat in Kaschmir (picture-alliance/AP Photo/U. Asif)

At least 33 soldiers were killed and 40 others wounded on Thursday in a car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy along a key highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir, security officials said.

Muneer Ahmed Khan, a senior police officer, said the attack occurred as the convoy reached southern Lethpora town on the outskirts of the disputed region's main city of Srinagar. He said one bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.

A paramilitary official said the bus was carrying at least 35 soldiers. Authorities blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule for the attack.  

Khan said soldiers and counterinsurgency police reinforcements were deployed in the area.

Sanjay Sharma, a spokesman for India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, said many of the injured were in critical condition. "The blast was so powerful that one cannot recognize whether the vehicle was a bus or a truck. Just pieces of mangled steel remain of the vehicle," he said.

Read more: From stones to guns - Kashmir's vicious cycle of violence

Germany's Foreign Office responded to the incident, saying: "We condemn terrorism in all its forms. Germany stands by its strategic partner India." 

Modi condemns 'dastardly attack'

Kashmir Gov. Satya Pal Malik accused Pakistan of being responsible for the attack.

"Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility," Malik said in a statement. "Such actions will not deter the resolve of our security forces ... we will finish these inimical forces to the last."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in a tweet Thursday evening. "I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain," he said. 

Kashmir has experienced many car bombings from 2000 through 2005 which inflicted high casualties on Indian troops.

Security forces at a road block(AFP/H. Naqash)

Road blocks are a common sight in Kashmir

Indian soldiers are ubiquitous in Kashmir and local residents make little secret of their anger toward their presence.

Pakistan and India each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.

Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

Watch video 00:49
Now live
00:49 mins.

First-ever UN human rights report on Kashmir

av/msh (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kashmir insurgents kill civilians over spying suspicions

Members of an insurgent group in India-administered Kashmir are reportedly killing young men using brutal methods, accusing them of spying for the Indian army. The victims' families are clueless. Rifat Fareed reports. (03.12.2018)  

Fresh violence in Kashmir exposes the need for diplomacy

As diplomacy between New Delhi and Islamabad becomes more bitter, experts warn of more violence in India-administered Kashmir. Weary of bloodshed, residents say they want an end to conflict. Rifat Fareed reports. (02.10.2018)  

From stones to guns — Kashmir's vicious cycle of violence

Instability and violence have rocked India's troubled Jammu and Kashmir state for the past few years. Critics claim New Delhi's iron-fist military tactics in the region are making the current situation worse. (16.07.2018)  

India and Pakistan clash in UN over terror support

New Delhi has refused to engage in a dialogue with Islamabad until Pakistan ends its alleged support to militants in the disputed Kashmir region. The US has also piled pressure on Islamabad to act against jihadists. (30.09.2018)  

India and Pakistan ratchet up war rhetoric over Kashmir

The Indian and Pakistani governments have accused each other of sabotaging peace talks in the latest spat over militancy in the Kashmir region. But where did it all go wrong for the proposed foreign ministers' meeting? (23.09.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

First-ever UN human rights report on Kashmir  

Related content

Dürre in Thar Pakistan

Water wars: Are India and Pakistan heading for climate change-induced conflict? 25.01.2019

Across the world, climate change is sparking conflict as people struggle over dwindling resources. The fight over water could quickly escalate between India and Pakistan — and both have nuclear arms.

Pakistan Eröffnung des Kartarpur-Korridors

Kartarpur corridor: Can India and Pakistan bring down their 'Berlin Wall'? 28.11.2018

In a rare sign of cooperation between South Asia's two nuclear-armed rivals, India and Pakistan agreed to set up a visa-free corridor that will allow Sikhs to easily visit their shrines on each side of the border.

Kaschmir Unruhen

Kashmir insurgents kill civilians over spying suspicions 03.12.2018

Members of an insurgent group in India-administered Kashmir are reportedly killing young men using brutal methods, accusing them of spying for the Indian army. The victims' families are clueless. Rifat Fareed reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 