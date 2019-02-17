Kashmir: Indian soldiers killed in clashes with militants

At least four Indian soldiers were killed in a shootout with rebels in India-administered Kashmir on Monday.

The deadly clash took place in South Kashmir's Pulwama district as soldiers searched the area for militants tied to the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Read more: Why Kashmir attack could spark a military confrontation in South Asia

At least one soldier and a civilian were also wounded in the firefight, police said.

The militants are believed to have fled the area.

Why tensions are particularly high at the moment

Government forces launched a major manhunt and crackdown in Kashmir following last Thursday's suicide bombing that killed 41 Indian paramilitaries in the region.

India blamed the attack on regional rival Pakistan.

It was the deadliest attack on government forces in Kasmir's history and fueled huge public anger. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who will seek a second term in national elections scheduled for April-May — promised to give security forces "full freedom" to decide an appropriate response.

Pakistan has denied any connection with the bombing.

India imposed restrictions in the aftermath of last week's suicide bombing

What is the Kashmir dispute?

India and Pakistan both adminster parts of Kashmr and both claim the entire region as its own. Around 70,000 people have been killed since rebels began fighting Indian rule in 1989. Unrest grew after a popular rebel leader was killed in 2016. The Indian government increasingly cracked down on rebel activity since.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Massive military operation The Indian military has launched a fresh offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Soldiers 'killed and mutilated' India said Wednesday it would retaliate to the killings of its troops by Pakistani military. Islamabad denies allegations that its border forces killed and mutilated the bodies of Indian soldiers on Monday. "The government demands that Pakistan take immediate action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act," said Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics A bitter conflict Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics The new wave of violence The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir has been volatile since the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July last year. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics The Uri attack In September, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics No military solution Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Rights violations Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep - apparently as a human shield - generated outrage on social media.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Turkey's mediation offer Ahead of his official visit to New Delhi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advocated a "multilateral" solution to the Kashmir dispute. During an interview, Erdogan expressed his concern at the continuing stand-off between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir region. India dismissed his remarks and said the Kashmir dispute could only be resolved bilaterally between New Delhi and Islamabad.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics Demilitarization of Kashmir Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

How Kashmiris are paying the price for Indian-Pakistani politics No chance for secession But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance. Author: Shamil Shams



cw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

