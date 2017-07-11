JUST IN — European Parliament backs sanctions against Germany's ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder

The European Parliament is urging sanctions against former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder because of his business and political ties to Russia.

The EU legislature passed a resolution on Thursday that said sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine should be extended "to the European members of the boards of major Russian companies and to politicians who continue to receive Russian money."

Schröder, who was chancellor from 1998 to 2005 before working for the pipeline company Nord Stream and Russia's Gazprom, has been under fire in Germany for his ties to Russia.

The EU parliament call for sanctions follows a decision by Berlin to cut back Schröder's special rights as an ex-chancellor.

