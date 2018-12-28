 Just how much is too much? Provocative moments in culture in 2018 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.12.2018

Culture

Just how much is too much? Provocative moments in culture in 2018

In times of political turmoil, the cultural scene also aims to take a stand. The year 2018 made it clear how necessary controversial debate is and how unclear some red lines are.

  • Two young men wearing a t-shirt with the poem 'Avenidas' by Eugen Gomringer (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Armer)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Behind the scenes

    Let us begin with a poem that no longer exists — at least not on the façade of the Alice Salomon Hochschule in Berlin. Its student committee felt that the poem "Avenidas" by Bolivian-Swiss poet Eugen Gomringer, painted in large letters on the school, was sexist. The group managed to have the poem painted over. Minister of Culture Monika Grütters spoke of a "frightening act of cultural barbarism."

  • Nobel Prize for Literature: back of the medal
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    No medal for literature

    In May, the Swedish Academy canceled the Nobel Prize for Literature after 18 women had accused the husband of Academy member Katarina Frostenson of sexual harassment. The couple is also said to have embezzled money and passed on the names of Nobel Prize winners prematurely. The academy is considered shattered. Should this plot ever be turned into a film, Bob Dylan should provide the soundtrack.

  • The winner of the ESC 2018, Netta, holding up the flag of her country (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Ulander)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Anti-Semitism or political protest?

    The Israeli singer Netta won the Eurovision Song Contest in May. The first calls for boycotts of the ESC 2019, which will take place in Israel, followed right after. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement leading the campaigns, which aim to end Israel's human rights violations against Palestinians, is itself controversial and considered by some to be anti-Semitic.

  • Stefanie Carp (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/M. Ossowski)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    A movement affecting German events

    Ruhrtriennale art festival director Stefanie Carp first invited Scottish band Young Fathers — self-declared BDS supporters — to perform, then uninvited them, then invited them again. In turn, state premier of North Rhine-Westfalia Armin Laschet cancelled his participation. Carp finally agreed to abide by the state parliament resolution in the future. Its verdict on BDS: "clearly anti-Semitic."

  • Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang at Auschwitz (picture-alliance/KEYSTONE/Iak/B. Oertwig)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Anti-Semitism or calculation?

    Following the Echo music award nomination for rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang, criticism of their anti-Semitic, homophobic and misogynist lyrics was rampant. When they actually received the award, other artists returned their prizes in protest. The Echo, Germany's most important music prize, was then abolished, and the rappers were invited to the Auschwitz concentration camp memorial site (photo).

  • Delacroix's painting (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Facebook and breasts

    Facebook was also busy in 2018 censoring works of art. One who fell prey: Marianne, a national figure of the French Republic, shown in Eugene Delacroix's painting leading an uprising with a bare bosom. According to the social network's guidelines, photos of breasts are removed as soon as a nipple is visible. However, photos of paintings and sculptures are excluded. Facebook once again apologized.

  • Banksy artwork (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Bold act

    Street art pioneer Banksy's take on the art world also caused a stir. At an auction of his famous "Girl with Balloon," the artwork was shredded after the acceptance of a bid. Banksy was responsible for it. The press called it a bold act. The buyer was first shocked, then enthusiastic: The value of the work purchased for €1.18 million ($1.35 million) is said to have increased by 50 percent.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron speaking into a microphone (Imago/Belga/E. Lalmand)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Returning confiscated art

    Restitution — and if so, how much? Western countries find it difficult to deal with looted art from the colonial era. France's President Macron showed the way: First he commissioned a report, then he announced that he would return works of art and objects from French museums to Africa over the next five years. In December, some stolen statues were already returned to Benin.

  • Robert de Niro waving (Getty Images/AFP/V. Hache)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Hi to the president

    Hollywood clearly has been no mecca for Trump fans. But no one has been as outspoken as Robert De Niro at the Tony Awards in June. He began his speech with the words: "F**k Trump" on live TV, and it earned him a standing ovation. Months later, a pipe bomb was sent by a deranged Trump follower to his restaurant in New York.

  • Oprah Winfrey and Harvey Weinstein smiling next to each other (Getty Images/A. E. Rodriguez)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Too close for comfort

    Speaking of speeches, Oprah Winfrey gave a laudable one on women's rights and racial discrimination at the Golden Globes. Some saw it as an unofficial bid for candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. But soon after, things changed when right-wing media resurfaced photos showing Winfrey rubbing shoulders with Harvey Weinstein, the culprit who triggered the #MeToo movement.

  • Dieter Wedel (picture alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    #MeToo in Germany

    In January, #MeToo also reached the German film industry. Several women accused director Dieter Wedel of sexual assault, abuse of power and rape. Public broadcaster ZDF and the Bavaria Film company initiated internal investigations, but found no evidence of sexual assault. Former employees confirmed that Wedel was disrespectful and choleric.

  • Chris Dercon (DW/G. Schliess)
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    An unpopular artistic agenda

    Chris Dercon held out for almost eight months as director of the Berlin Volksbühne. Critics said Dercon wanted to turn Franz Castorf's cult theater into an "event booth." The controversial director often had feces placed in front of his office and activists occupied the theater for a week. In April, Dercon abruptly resigned. He'll become president of the Association of National Museums in Paris.

  • Feine Sahne Fischfilet (Bastian Bochinski )
    Provocative moments in culture in 2018

    Increased sensitivity following Chemnitz riots

    ZDF had wanted to record a concert by punk band Feine Sahne Fischfilet at the Bauhaus in Dessau. However, since the musicians are outspoken anti-fascists, right-wing extremist groups announced protests. The director of the Bauhaus Foundation first canceled the concert, but then realized that she had called even more attention to the neo-Nazis. She was railed with criticism from all sides.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (als)


Art and culture deal with social developments. They refer to the past and stretch into the future. They can tear open reality, deconstruct it and reassemble it in coded form as a way to hold up a mirror to society.

Over the course of history, art and culture have never remained untouched by a politically turbulent climate. The year 2018 has once again shown how much culture comes under pressure where free democracies are at risk —  especially in their function as a counterbalance.

Culture under state control

In the US, President Donald Trump has attacked journalists. In Poland, the government is pushing out people working in the cultural field who express critical opinions and filling the positions with more "agreeable" people. The Hungarian press  has been trimmed to toe the government line; in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has announced at the end of the year that he would put rap music under state control.

Watch video 02:04
Now live
02:04 mins.

Russian crackdown on rap music risks angering youth

Anyone who is skeptical about the sheer power of large internet companies is likely to be all the more unnerved by a scenario that outlines the collaboration of these companies with politicians. What if platforms like Facebook joined in on the censorship and persecution? The fact that the boundaries between freedom and censorship are fluid in social networks was demonstrated in 2018 by the ongoing deletion of images depicting works of art with nudes.

Fast pace heats things up

Asia Argento at the Cannes Film Festival (picture-alliance/AP/V. le Caer)

Asia Argento spoke out in the #MeToo movement, but was later criticized herself

In addition, there's the media business, the fast-paced nature of which tends to exacerbate rather than decelerate social discourse. That's what happened when the #MeToo debate revealed that Asia Argento, the movement's leading protagonist to date, allegedly was involved in sexual improprieties herself years ago, for which she later allegedly paid hush money.

Argento's statements that she had been abused by film mogul Harvey Weinstein were promptly called into question. That reveals two sides of the same coin. Just because one is right does not mean the other is wrong.

Escalation and simplification —  it doesn't appear that 2019 will be a quieter year. Culture must resist threats. You can find out more about 2018's exciters in the cultural scene in our picture gallery.

 

Queer characters in video games still cause a major uproar. This, despite the fact that they've played a role in the games from the very start, as an exhibition in Berlin shows.  