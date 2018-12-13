 Julian Assange to be kicked out of Ecuadorian embassy: WikiLeaks | News | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Julian Assange to be kicked out of Ecuadorian embassy: WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks said its founder will be expelled from Ecuador's London embassy within "hours to days." The non-profit said the INA papers scandal, which has implicated Ecuador's president, was the pretext for the expulsion.

England, London: WikiLeaks Gründer Julian Assange auf dem Balkon der Botschaft Ecuador (Reuters/N. Hall)

WikiLeaks tweeted late Thursday that its founder, Julian Assange, will be expelled from the Ecuadorian embassy in London within "hours to days," citing a "high level source."

Assange, who faces charges in the United States over leaked government documents, could be arrested by authorities upon leaving the embassy.

dv/rt (dpa)

Related content

Julian Assange Gründer WikiLeaks

Julian Assange facing embassy exit and uncertain fate 13.12.2018

Julian Assange is fighting to stay at Ecuador's embassy in London, but his hosts don't want him anymore. The WikiLeaks founder accused the embassy of carrying out a surveillance operation on behalf of the FBI.

Großbritannien Wikileaks Assange

German lawmakers meet Julian Assange in London 20.12.2018

Two German parliamentarians have become Julian Assange's first visitors in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since March. The Left party members say the WikiLeaks founder must be protected from extradition to the US.

London, Julian Assange auf dem Balkon der Ecuadorianischen Botschaft

Ecuador: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can leave London embassy 06.12.2018

Conditions have been met for Julian Assange to leave Ecuador's embassy in London. Britain has guaranteed that the WikiLeaks founder would not be extradited to any country where his life would be in danger.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  