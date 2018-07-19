Jubilation and threats as Zimbabwe awaits election results

Although the country's election commission has yet to release official vote tallies, the opposition MDC is claiming victory. Government officials have issued a warning of prosecution for prematurely announcing results.
On Tuesday, citizens in Zimbabwe awaited official announcements as to the winner of Monday's historic elections, the first to take place since longtime President Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure in November 2017.
Although the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has delayed declaring a winner, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) claims its presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won the vote.
Developments on Tuesday
Who is saying what
Historic vote: This week's election was Zimbabwe's first since strongman Robert Mugabe, who led the country for 37 years, was forced to step down last November under pressure from the country's military. Mnangagwa, who took over for Mugabe and is known as "the crocodile" for his ability to devour any opposition, softened his tone before the vote and was largely favored to win.
Read more: Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes
What happens next: Final results were scheduled to be announced Tuesday afternoon yet the announcement has been delayed. The election commission has until Saturday to present a final tally. However the conflict unfolding between the opposition MDC and the ruling ZANU-PF could set the stage for both sides eventually contesting election results, forcing a runoff in September should neither candidate win more than 50 percent of the vote.
js/kms (AP, AFP)
