Africa

Zimbabwe vote was fair with 'no cheating' — electoral commission

Zimbabwe's electoral management body has ruled out rigging or cheating in Monday's landmark election. Preliminary results from the 'too close to call' ballot are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Watch video 02:24
Now live
02:24 mins.

Vote counting underway in post-Mugabe Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's electoral commission (ZEC) said on Tuesday there had been no cheating in the country's first election since Robert Mugabe was removed from the presidency, after a rule of nearly 40 years.

Most of the 11,000 polling stations had finished counting the ballots and a verification process was underway, said ZEC chief Pricilla Chigumba.

The authority has five days to release the final result, however it said it expected to start announcing results from 1300 UTC. Chigumba said she was confident there had been no "cheating" and said the ZEC will respect the will of Zimbabweans. "We will not steal their choice of leaders, we will not subvert their will."

A local election observer group, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, said in a preliminary report that it was concerned about the ZEC's independence ahead of the vote, reported Reuters news agency.

Read more: Zimbabwe LGBTI community wants safe place to vote

Rivals claim victory

Zimbabwe's two main presidential candidates both claimed they were heading for victory. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had replaced Mugabe and is the presumed front-runner in the race, said on Twitter that his ruling ZANU-PF party was getting "extremely positive" data on the count. 

Head of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Nelson Chamisa, said his party was "winning resoundingly." 

Western diplomats and local observer groups said the race was too close to call.

In order to win, a candidate must reach a 50 percent vote threshold, otherwise the contest will move to a runoff on September 8.

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa Chamisa and main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Mnangagwa Chamisa (left) and Nelson Chamisa (right) both claimed to be heading for victory

Election day

Millions of Zimbabweans flocked to the polls in large numbers on Monday. More than 5.5 million people were registered to vote and the estimated voter turnout was about 70 percent — higher than the last election in 2013. They are hoping the results will lift the country out of political stagnation after Mugabe's rule.

Read more: Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes

As well as choosing a president from more than 20 candidates and nearly 130 political parties, Zimbabweans voted for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councilors.  

Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes

  • Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head

    In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

  • General Constantino Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Chiwenga's warning

    On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

  • Zimbabwe soldiers at the outskirts of Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Tanks in Harare

    Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

  • Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe safe in army hands

    On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

  • Mugabe meets General Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga

    On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

  • Robert Mugabe at graduation ceremony

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe puts in a public appearance

    After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

  • Zimbabwe Protest in Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go

    On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

  • ZANU-PF fired Mugbe from leadership

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership

    Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

  • Simbabwe Mugabe bei TV-Ansprache mit seinen Generälen (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe does not step down

    Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

  • Robert Mugabe (picture-alliance/AP/T. Mukwazhi)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    End of an era

    Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

  • Simbabwe Harare Emmerson Mnangagwa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.Curtis)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Euphoria in Harare

    Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24.

    Author: Merga Yonas Bula


kw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters) 
