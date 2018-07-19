Zimbabwe vote was fair with 'no cheating' — electoral commission

Zimbabwe's electoral commission (ZEC) said on Tuesday there had been no cheating in the country's first election since Robert Mugabe was removed from the presidency, after a rule of nearly 40 years.

Most of the 11,000 polling stations had finished counting the ballots and a verification process was underway, said ZEC chief Pricilla Chigumba.

The authority has five days to release the final result, however it said it expected to start announcing results from 1300 UTC. Chigumba said she was confident there had been no "cheating" and said the ZEC will respect the will of Zimbabweans. "We will not steal their choice of leaders, we will not subvert their will."

A local election observer group, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, said in a preliminary report that it was concerned about the ZEC's independence ahead of the vote, reported Reuters news agency.

Read more: Zimbabwe LGBTI community wants safe place to vote

Rivals claim victory

Zimbabwe's two main presidential candidates both claimed they were heading for victory. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had replaced Mugabe and is the presumed front-runner in the race, said on Twitter that his ruling ZANU-PF party was getting "extremely positive" data on the count.

Head of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Nelson Chamisa, said his party was "winning resoundingly."

Western diplomats and local observer groups said the race was too close to call.

In order to win, a candidate must reach a 50 percent vote threshold, otherwise the contest will move to a runoff on September 8.

Mnangagwa Chamisa (left) and Nelson Chamisa (right) both claimed to be heading for victory

Election day

Millions of Zimbabweans flocked to the polls in large numbers on Monday. More than 5.5 million people were registered to vote and the estimated voter turnout was about 70 percent — higher than the last election in 2013. They are hoping the results will lift the country out of political stagnation after Mugabe's rule.

Read more: Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes

As well as choosing a president from more than 20 candidates and nearly 130 political parties, Zimbabweans voted for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councilors.

Zimbabwe election unlikely to solve country's economic woes

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Chiwenga's warning On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Tanks in Harare Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe safe in army hands On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

The week that changed Zimbabwe A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe puts in a public appearance After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Mugabe does not step down Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

The week that changed Zimbabwe End of an era Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

The week that changed Zimbabwe Euphoria in Harare Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24. Author: Merga Yonas Bula



kw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.