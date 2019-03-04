Joachim Löw axes Hummels, Boateng and Müller from national team

Germany coach Joachim Löw is planning for a future that does not involve World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller. The decision is the latest in a string of recent changes to the national squad.
Ahead of the first international break of the year, Joachim Löw has announced that his future plans do not involve the Bayern Munich trio.
"2019 is the year for a new beginning in the German national team," said Löw in response to reports from German tabloid Bild that he had met with the Bayern trio in Munich to make them aware of his decision and the reasons behind it. "It was important to me personally, to take time to explain my thoughts and plans to both the players and those in charge at FC Bayern."
Boateng, Hummels and Müller played key roles in Germany's World Cup win in Brazil back in 2014, but they were also culpable in the team that fell short as Die Mannschaft got knocked out in the group stages last summer in Russia.
"I thank Mats, Jerome and Thomas for the many successful, extraordinary and unique years together," Löw continued before switching his focus the the next generation of German talents. "The young national players need to get the necessary space to fully develop. Now they have to take on the responsibility."
Soon after Löw, who also appears to have ended Sami Khedira's international career post-Russia, made the announcement, Boateng tweeted his thoughts on the matter.
"I am personally convinced that I can still play at the highest level and will continue to do so," the defender wrote.
"I was always extremely proud to wear the national team shirt and I will never forget the summer of 2014. But I would have obviously wished for a different departure."
Germany host Serbia in a friendly on March 20 in Wolfsburg before visiting the Netherlands for their first Euro 2020 qualifier on March 24.
jt/mp (DPA, Reuters)
