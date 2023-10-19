Jina Mahsa Amini wins EU's Sakharov Prize

Amini's death in custody after her arrest by Iran's morality police sparked mass protests. The prize is awarded by the European Parliament to individuals and groups for defending freedom of thought and human rights.

This year's Sakharov Prize was on Thursday posthumously awarded to Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini and the Woman, Life and Freedom Movement sparked by her death in custody in Iran.

Who was Jina Mahsa Amini?

Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police in September 2022 for allegedly wearing her hijab in a way that did not conform to the country's strict dress code. She died in custody at the age of 22.

Iranian authorities claim she died from a previously undisclosed medical condition.

Amini hailed from the predominantly Kurdish city of Saqez in western Iran.

Her death sparked nationwide protests against Tehran's ruling regime. Hundreds of protesters died in the ensuing crackdown.

After announcing the recipient of the award, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that Amini's death "marked a turning point."

"It has triggered a women-lead movement that is making history," she said, adding that the movement stood for "dignity and freedom in Iran."

She said that the award was a "tribute to the brave women, men and young people of Iran … who are leading the push for change."

Earlier this month, activists accused the morality police of beating a 16-year-old on the Tehran metro after CCTV footage surfaced of her being pulled from a subway train.

In September, rights groups claimed that Iranian authorities barred Amini's family from marking the 1-year anniversary of her death.

What is the EU's Sakharov Prize?

The prize is awarded by the European Parliament to individuals and groups for defending freedom of thought and human rights.

It is named in honor of Soviet physicist, political dissident and 1975 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

The other finalists for 2023 were Vilma Nunez Escorcia and Bishop Rolando Jose Alvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women fighting for free, safe and legal abortion: Poland's Justyna Wydrzynska, El Salvador's Morena Herrera, and the US' Colleen McNicholas.

Last year, the Sakharov Prize was awarded to the Ukrainian people for "protecting democracy, freedom and rule of law" during Russia's war in Ukraine.

sdi/wmr (AFP, AP)