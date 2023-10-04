  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German reunification
Nobel Prize
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsIran

Iran: Schoolgirl reportedly in coma after security assault

October 4, 2023

The 16-year-old girl was commuting on Iran's underground when she was assaulted by the morality police, a rights group said. Many drew parallels to the case of Jina Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody last year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X5Lh
Protesters hold a giant banner bearing the names of people who were killed in the passing year including this of Jina Mahsa Amini
The death of Jina Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police last year sparked nationwide protestsImage: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

A 16-year-old Iranian schoolgirl has been hospitalized and left in a coma after falling unconscious on Tehran's underground days ago.

Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw said on Tuesday that Armita Garawand was assaulted by female officers from the country's morality police after refusing to wear the Islamic headscarf.

Authorities meanwhile claim she fainted due to low blood pressure.

What do we know about the incident?

Garawand was attacked at the Shohada underground station in Tehran on Sunday, Hengaw said, adding that she incurred severe injuries. She was being treated under tight security at Tehran's Fajr hospital, the group added.

"There are currently no visits allowed for the victim, not even from her family," it said.

Hengaw said the teenager hails from the Kurdish-populated city of Kermanshah in western Iran. She does however live in Tehran.

A female local journalist who tried to visit the hospital, Maryam Lotfi, was briefly detained, Hengaw added.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iranian authorities deny attack

Meanwhile, Masood Dorosti, managing director of the Tehran underground system, denied in comments to state news agency IRNA "any verbal or physical conflict" between Garawand and "passengers or metro executives."

He referred to CCTV footage which he said refuted the "claim" that the girl was attacked.

The incident comes just over a year after the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, also a Kurd, while in morality police custody.

Amini's death sparked massive, nationwide protests, which were seen as the most serious challenge to the rule of Iran's Islamic leaders since the overthrow of the monarchy in 1979.

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

rmt/jsi (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (in lilac tie) is escorted from the House floor after a Tuesday afternoon vote

US House: McCarthy falls to GOP revolt in speakership ouster

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A protester holds a placard as workers take part in a rally called by trade unions at Alausa, Ikeja, north of Lagos

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Cannabis vendors seen in their shop

Thailand: Cannabis community hopes business can continue

Thailand: Cannabis community hopes business can continue

SocietyOctober 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Anstieg der Asylbewerber/Symbolbild

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
More from Germany

Europe

Workers in blue hygiene suits, masks and gloves manufacture LED chips in the clean room at the plant of Shandong Inspur Huaguang Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

European Union moves to shield sensitive tech from China

European Union moves to shield sensitive tech from China

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Ex-Präsident Donald Trump Betrug Anklage

Former US President Trump faces civil fraud case

Former US President Trump faces civil fraud case

PoliticsOctober 3, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage