 Jewish Museum Berlin appoints Hetty Berg as new director | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.11.2019

Culture

Jewish Museum Berlin appoints Hetty Berg as new director

The Dutch curator and cultural manager will head the Jewish Museum as of April 2020. Berg's predecessor, Peter Schäfer, had resigned following controversy surrounding a tweet.

Hetty Berg (Jüdisches Museum Berlin, Foto: Yves Sucksdorff)

Dutch curator and cultural manager Hetty Berg will take over the management of Berlin's Jewish Museum on April 1, 2020, the board of the Jewish Museum Berlin Foundation announced through a press release on Tuesday. She will be replacing Peter Schäfer, who resigned amid controversy in June 2019.

Berg has been the museum manager and chief curator of the Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam, which includes the Jewish Museum of History, the Children's Museum, the Portuguese Synagogue, the National Holocaust Museum and the Hollandsche Schouwburg Memorial.

"With Hetty Berg, we have gained an internationally experienced museum expert who has dedicated many years to conveying Jewish history, culture and religion," said Germany's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Grütters, adding, "As chief curator of the Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam, she has successfully demonstrated her leadership in complex organizations."

Born in 1961 in The Hague, Berg studied drama in Amsterdam and management in Utrecht. She became in 1989 a curator and cultural historian at the Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam.

The press release of her appointment also mentions that she lives together with French photographer Frederic Brenner, known for his documentation of Jewish communities around the world. Brenner is also the initiator of the exhibition "This Place," currently on show at the Jewish Museum Berlin until January 5, 2020. 

  • The photograph shows a girl from the back, with her long, black hair flowing down, constrasting against a wall of blue and white. Wendy Ewald, At Home (photograph by Amal), 2013 (Wendy Ewald)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Wendy Ewald, At Home (photo by Amal, 2013)

    US photographer Wendy Ewald has been working with children, teenagers and adults for over four decades. She takes her time to talk to her protagonists and listens to their dreams and stories. Then she hands them the camera so that they can take their own pictures. Later, she assembles these photos into artistic tableaux.

  • Construction work on the Palace Hotel, 2009 (Frédéric Brenner, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Frederic Brenner, Palace Hotel (2009)

    A large construction site in the middle of Jerusalem: The former Palace Hotel — formerly the luxury hotel of the Arab-Lebanese world — was completely gutted by an investor. Photographer Frederic Brenner walked by coincidentally and recorded the construction work with his camera. All that remained was the facade shell. Today, it adorns the famous Jewish five-star hotel Waldorf-Astoria.

  • A photo of a family of seven, sitting outside on a hill (Nick Waplington)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Nick Waplington, untitled

    British photographer Nick Waplington represented his country at the 2011 Venice Biennale. For the project "This Place," he dealt intensively with Israeli settlers, who are building new houses and apartments and living in communities of strict faith in the occupied territories. "I wanted to know why these people are there and why they stretch beyond stereotypes."

  • A series of metal drums and tires in a photo by Martin Kollar, Field Trip, Israel, 2009-2011 (Martin Kollar)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Martin Kollar, Field Trip/Israel (2009-2011)

    Kollar spent the year 2010 in Israel and traveled extensively there. With his camera, he explored how and where the ongoing, at times subtle presence of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is reflected in everyday life. He often found strange arrangements and unusual still lifes of sieges and barriers. It is up to the viewer's imagination to fill them with meaning.

  • Photos of Jerusalem by Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem, 2013, (Gilles Peress)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem (2013)

    Gilles Peress, born in France in 1946, concentrated his photographic work on East Jerusalem. At different times of the day, he roamed the Silwan settlement, which is mainly inhabited by Palestinians. He took pictures of checkpoints, fences, walls, border landscapes and shopping streets and arranged the snapshots like enlarged contact sheets.

  • A black-and-white photo shows Bethlehem from above, Route 60, Beit Jala, Bethlehem area. (Josef Koudelka/Magnum Photos)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Josef Koudelka, Route 60/Beit Jala, Bethlehem (2009)

    Josef Koudelka, born in 1938, began taking photographs in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s. Later, he worked for the famous Magnum agency in Paris. The trained aeronautical engineer is still fascinated by aerial photography and picturesque landscapes taken from an elevated perspective. This photo shows a view of Bethlehem from above.

  • Black-and-white photo of the artist Rosalind Solomon, taken at a demonstration in Jerusalem, 2011 (Rosalind Solomon)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Rosalind Fox Solomon, Jerusalem (2011)

    Solomon is the oldest of the artists in this ambitious project. Born in Illinois, USA in 1930, she has worked and photographed extensively in India, Peru and also in the southern US. Solomon stayed in Israel for five months in 2010/11, drove in buses across the country, photographed pilgrims, tourists, and refugees. Her works show moments of joy, but also deep sadness.

  • St. Sabas monastery was built into the hills of the desert; photo by Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert, 2009 (Stephen Shore)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert (2009)

    This color photograph by New Yorker Stephen Shore (born in 1947) seems as archaic as if from the Bible. "What struck me in Israel and the West Bank was a crazy web of energy, something very unique that was going on there," he said in an interview. The Greek Orthodox St. Sabas, founded in 483 near Bethlehem, is the oldest monastery in the Palestinian territories — and is still inhabited today.

  • Aerial view of the Negev Desert, photo by Fazal Sheikh, From the Desert Bloom series, 10/9/2011 (Fazal Sheikh)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Fazal Sheik, From the Desert (2011)

    Photographer Fazal Sheik (born in New York in 1965) tracked down the remains of abandoned Bedouin settlements in countless flights over the Israeli Negev Desert. He photographed the remnants of the systematic expulsion by the Israeli state, which have buried themselves in the desert sand. He dedicates his work to the expellees of this world.

  • Jewish Museum in Berlin Kreuzberg (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

    Spectacular museum building

    The Jewish Museum Berlin was given a completely new look with the addition by American architect Daniel Liebeskind. The permanent exhibition, which is currently being redesigned and reworked, is dedicated to Jewish life, past and present. The photo project "This Place," which has already been shown in Tel Aviv, Prague, and New York, is on show at the Jewish Museum through January 5, 2020.

    Author: Heike Mund (als)


A difficult position

The Jewish Museum Berlin, designed by star architect Daniel Libeskind, attracts 700,000 visitors every year and has an annual budget of €15 million ($16.5 million) from Germany's Ministry for Culture and the Media.

Berg is taking on a challenging position as the new head of the landmark cultural institution.

The former museum director, Peter Schäfer, resigned in June 2019 following harsh criticism from the Central Council of Jews. Two main issues led to his departure.

The museum's exhibition "Welcome to Jerusalem," which presented daily life, religion and politics in the divided Holy City, was criticized by some for its alleged pro-Palestinian bias. Most notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanding the closure of the exhibition. Grütters and Schäfer had, however, rejected Netanyahu's assertion that the exhibition featured a one-sided "Palestinian-Muslim view."

Then in June, the museum came under fire after a tweet from its account posted a link to a news article about Israeli academics who condemned a German parliament resolution calling the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement "anti-Semitic."

The president of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, had stated that the museum seemed to be "totally out of control" and even questioned whether it could still call itself "Jewish."

The museum had posted in a second tweet that it did not intend to take a position against the parliamentary resolution, but rather aimed to point out the input from the academics. Schäfer had also publicly apologized for the tweet — but that didn't appear to be enough.

Three days later, Schäfer announced his resignation, a move that was then welcomed by the Central Council of Jews as "an important step in averting further damage to the institution."

The president of the Central Council of Jews now said in a statement that they had found in Hetty Berg a highly qualified museum manager and curator for the leadership of the Jewish Museum Berlin, and that they were confident she would pursue the museum's tradition of offering sophisticated exhibitions all while "summoning empathy for the Jewish community in Germany and Israel."

  

  • Deutsche Sehenswürdigkeiten

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    The Jewish Museum Berlin

    With the Jewish Museum Berlin, which opened in 2001, Libeskind achieved his major breakthrough. The zinc-coated building, erected on a jagged floor plan reminiscent of a fractured Star of David, has since become a Berlin trademark that symbolically stands for the ongoing debate about the gigantic vacuum left behind by the Holocaust in German-Jewish history.

  • Militärhistorisches Museum in Dresden

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    The Military History Museum, Dresden

    Libeskind has also unmistakably left his mark on this museum focusing on another chapter of German history. The military history museum of the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, was not designed to glorify Germany's army, but rather to document its violence. It also confronts visitors with their own potential for violence.

  • Militärhistorisches Museum in Dresden Flash-Galerie

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Breaking with the past

    The main building, originally erected in the second half of the 19th century, was redesigned over seven years by Libeskind and opened in 2011. He split the original building with a wedge-shaped installation. It symbolizes a break with the traditional portrayal of history, while alluding to the bombing of Dresden in February 1945.

  • central building of the Leuphana University of Lüneburg designed by Libeskind (picture alliance/dpa/P.Schulze)

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Leuphana University, Lüneburg

    The central building of the Leuphana University of Lüneburg is another UFO designed by Daniel Libeskind. With its steel and glass facade and its slanted lines, the building is bound to become a pilgrimage location for architecture fans. It cost nearly €100 million to build and opened in 2017.

  • Manchester - Moderne Brücke am Manchester Ship Canal

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Imperial War Museum North

    The outpost of the Imperial War Museum London, this museum designed by Libeskind opened in 2002, and has since become an integral part of Manchester's skyline. The aluminium-coated building is located on the site heavily bombed by the Germans during the Manchester Blitz in 1940. Typical of the architect's style, Libeskind designed a space leading to a feeling of disorientation.

  • Daniel Libeskind Denver Kunstmuseum

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Denver Art Museum

    The rapid growth of this city inspired Libeskind to create a building that seems to expand continuously. Surrounded by the breathtaking Rocky Mountains, the architecture of this art museum enables visitors to sense the connection between culture and nature. Inaugurated in 2006, the museum - like many Libeskind buildings - has become a trademark of the city.

  • Daniel Libeskind Kongresshalle in Mons

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Mons International Congress Xperience

    The congress hall in the Belgian city of Mons, established in 2015, was also designed to allow visitors to look outside thanks to its vertical openings in the facade. Here, the architect did not work with aluminium, but with robinia wood instead. Visitors also enjoy a unique view over the city from several roof terraces with a lot of greenery.

  • Flash-Galerie World Trade Center

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Ground Zero

    Who, if not Libeskind, would be able to create locations that can express deep traumas in architectural forms? That also holds true for "Ground Zero," the site where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center used to stand before the terrorist attacks of September 2011. But the Freedom Tower conceived by the architect, himself a resident of New York, became...

  • USA New York Ground Zero - Architekt Daniel Libeskind

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    One World Trade Center

    ... the One World Trade Center — a far cry from Libeskind's original idea. There were arguments surrounding the design and the use of the building, as well as Libeskind's fees, according to the "New York Times." At least one thing has survived these disagreements: Libeskind's concept for the huge area once filled by the Twin Towers.

  • Deutschland Fertighaus von Daniel Libeskind in Datteln

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Villa in Datteln

    Libeskind had planned this building as a private home that, since 2011, has been used as an extraordinary reception hall for the company Rheinzink. It took only six months to erect the villa in the town of Datteln, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The idea behind it was to construct a building that seems to be growing out of the earth, like a crystal.

  • Daniel Libeskind Wohntürme Reflections Keppel Bay

    Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

    Reflections, Singapore

    Libeskind can just as skillfully design luxury buildings. The project "Reflections" in Keppel Bay, Singapore, consists of six towers and 11 villa apartments, with 1,129 single apartments, all offering an exclusive view over the ocean and the city. Alternative energy sources, such as solar panels and water filters, have added to the sustainability of the project.

    Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann (ad)


 

Should Germany snub artists who boycott Israel?

'Welcome to Jerusalem' exhibition explores a divided Holy City

Shortly after Trump said the US would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the Jewish Museum Berlin opened an exhibition investigating the history of the city where religion and politics are inextricably interwoven. (12.12.2017)  

'Welcome to Jerusalem' exhibition explores a divided Holy City

Israel and BDS: A controversial boycott divides the West

A boycott campaign to champion Palestinian rights is polarizing public opinion in the West, and Germany is no exception. It has sparked a debate about where criticism of Israel ends and anti-Semitism begins. (07.09.2018)  

Controversial Palestinian rappers banned from performing in Berlin

Israel music scene struggles with international boycott

Israel's Meteor Festival aimed for a Woodstock-like ambiance with global indie groups, but many acts canceled this weekend as part of a boycott. Other artists have called for a global boycott of next year's Eurovision. (10.09.2018)  

Israel and BDS: A controversial boycott divides the West

German diplomat's 'likes' of anti-Israel tweets provoke anger

Germany's envoy to the Palestinian territories is being probed after he "liked" tweets that criticized the Jewish state. The heart icon was clicked for several posts, including footage of an attack on Israeli soldiers. (19.07.2019)  

Boycott activists fined for canceled Lorde concert in Israel

German cities split with 'anti-Semitic' BDS boycott movement

The international protest movement to boycott Israel is increasingly encountering resistance in Germany's big cities. Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich have said BDS uses language from the Nazi era. (10.09.2017)  

Israel music scene struggles with international boycott

Director of Jewish Museum Berlin resigns

The director of the Jewish Museum Berlin, Peter Schäfer, has resigned following criticism from the Central Council of Jews. At issue were a museum exhibition and a tweet seen to be critical of Israel's occupation policy. (15.06.2019)  

German parliament condemns 'anti-Semitic' BDS movement

Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

From the Jewish Museum Berlin to the Kurdistan Museum planned for Iraq, star architect Daniel Libeskind is renowned for designing buildings that brilliantly confront history. (02.04.2019)  

German diplomat's 'likes' of anti-Israel tweets provoke anger

Germany's envoy to the Palestinian territories is being probed after he "liked" tweets that criticized the Jewish state. The heart icon was clicked for several posts, including footage of an attack on Israeli soldiers. (19.07.2019)  

Writers protest revoking of Nelly Sachs Prize from Kamila Shamsie

The British-Pakistani writer was set to receive the German literary prize before it was rescinded over her membership of the boycott-Israel group, BDS. The decision has sparked an outcry within literary circles. (26.09.2019)  

German cities split with 'anti-Semitic' BDS boycott movement

The international protest movement to boycott Israel is increasingly encountering resistance in Germany's big cities. Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich have said BDS uses language from the Nazi era. (10.09.2017)  

Germany's Merkel insists on two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have held talks in Berlin. Abbas called for Europe to play a greater role in the Middle East peace process because he says the US is not neutral. (29.08.2019)  

Director of Jewish Museum Berlin resigns

The director of the Jewish Museum Berlin, Peter Schäfer, has resigned following criticism from the Central Council of Jews. At issue were a museum exhibition and a tweet seen to be critical of Israel's occupation policy. (15.06.2019)  

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel

Twelve photographers were asked to participate in a long-term project, with the aim of exploring Israel from a personal view via their camera. Their photographs and videos are now on show at the Jewish Museum in Berlin. (17.06.2019)  

Daniel Libeskind's spectacular architecture

From the Jewish Museum Berlin to the Kurdistan Museum planned for Iraq, star architect Daniel Libeskind is renowned for designing buildings that brilliantly confront history. (02.04.2019)  

Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

After ex-Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters was declared persona non grata on German radio and television stations, the discussion about the Israeli boycott by celebrity musicians has grown louder. (01.12.2017)  

Nazi memorabilia: Objects like any other?  

Jüdisches Museum in Berlin Kreuzberg

Director of Jewish Museum Berlin resigns 14.06.2019

The director of the Jewish Museum Berlin, Peter Schäfer, has resigned following criticism from the Central Council of Jews. At issue were a museum exhibition and a tweet seen to be critical of Israel's occupation policy.

Jüdisches Museum Berlin

Jewish Museum Berlin bans Iranian state broadcaster IRIB 13.02.2019

The Jewish Museum Berlin has banned Iranian state broadcaster IRIB from filming on its premises, arguing the station spreads anti-Zionist propaganda. The decision has drawn backlash from German press associations.

Daily Drone - Jüdisches Museum Berlin

#DailyDrone: Jewish Museum Berlin 02.07.2018

A bird's eye view of the Jewish Museum Berlin: it consists of a new building by architect Daniel Libeskind and an old Baroque building.

