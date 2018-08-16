 Should Germany snub artists who boycott Israel? | Music | DW | 20.08.2018

Music

Should Germany snub artists who boycott Israel?

Because of their support for the BDS movement, the band Young Fathers didn't perform at the Ruhrtriennale festival. In lieu of their concert, a heated debate was held on a topic that's affecting Germany's stages.

Young Fathers (picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

Young Fathers performing at the Melt! festival in 2015

Because of their open support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, the Scottish band Young Fathers were disinvited — and then reinvited — to perform at the Ruhrtriennale arts and music festival, held in Bochum from August 9 to September 23.

Watch video 02:13
Now live
02:13 mins.

Festivals in Germany caught up in boycott controversy

Following the controversy, the Mercury Prize-winning group finally decided to skip the German stop of their tour. The squabble grabbed international attention from the newspapers The New York Times and The Guardian

In place of the cancelled concert, the festival's organizers held a discussion on Saturday with activists and politicians on the issue that has led to disruptions in different cultural events throughout Germany. The boycott movement counts many prominent UK artists among its supporters. 

Read more: Israel boycott impacts Berlin music festival as several acts cancel

  • Roger Waters (Imago/Future Image)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Roger Waters, Pink Floyd co-founder

    Waters supports the British branch of the "Artists for Palestine" organization and thus the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights and statehood. BDS is asking musicians to cancel concerts in Israel as part of a broader boycott aimed at putting pressure on the Israeli government to end illegal settlements, for example.

  • Kate Tempest britische Rapperin (picture-alliance/Photoshot/R. Pope)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Kate Tempest, rapper and Artist for Palestine

    She supports Artists for Palestine and makes it clear that she is appalled by the actions of the Israeli government against the Palestinians. "After much thought, I joined the cultural boycott as an act of protest," she said. She has rejected accusations of being anti-Semitic and says she is of Jewish decent. As a result of pressure from both sides. she canceled an October concert in Berlin.

  • Elvis Costello (Universal Music/J. O'Mara)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Elvis Costello: a matter of 'conscience'

    For years, well-known bands and musicians have canceled concerts in Israel. They include Carlos Santana, the Pixies and Elvis Costello, who in 2010 explained the reason for his boycott. Writing on his website, he said it's "a matter of instinct and conscience" to protest "conditions that visit intimidation, humiliation or much worse on Palestinian civilians in the name of national security."

  • Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan (Imago/Milestone Media)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Depeche Mode stay silent

    During their Delta Machine Tour of 2013-14, the English new wave band shared every day of their tour extensively online. But they did not say a word about the gig in Tel Aviv. Were Depeche Mode ashamed about the concert? In mid 2006, the band had canceled a show in Israel for political reasons due to the ongoing Lebanon war.

  • Sex Pistols (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Johnny Rotten: no problems with Israeli

    After calling for anarchy in the UK with the Sex Pistols, he uses real name Johnny Lyden with band PiL these days, and was happy to play a concert in Tel Aviv in 2010 after Elvis Costello had announced his Israel boycott. His reasoning: "Until I see an Arab country, a Muslim country, with a democracy, I won't understand how anyone can have a problem with how [the Palestinians] are treated."

  • Elton John in concert (picture alliance/LUSA/dpa/E. Silva)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Elton John takes to the stage

    Elton John has often performed in Israel but has faced increasing pressure from the BDS movement since it was founded in 2005. The petitioning hasn't worked, with the Rocket Man playing sold-out Tel Aviv shows in 2016 and 2010, when he greeted fans with the words: "Shalom! We're spreading peace and love on this stage and we're happy to be here."

  • Radiohead (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    An 'extremely upsetting experience' for Radiohead

    Radiohead were also under massive pressure in July 2017 before their gig in Israel. But singer Thom Yorke spoke of his decision to reject a petition signed by Desmond Tutu, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth and others asking Radiohead not to play: "There's an awful lot of people who don't agree with the BDS movement, including us. I don't agree with the cultural ban at all," he told Rolling Stone.

  • Michael Stipe - Sänger der Band REM (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Krupa)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Michael Stipe encourages dialogue

    The R.E.M. singer spoke out publicly during the intensifying debate around the Radiohead's looming appearance in Israel — its first since 2000. "I stand with Radiohead and their decision to perform. Let’s hope a dialogue continues, helping to bring the occupation to an end and lead to a peaceful solution." R.E.M. and Radiohead toured Israel together in 1995.

  • Kultur Nick Cave (picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/D. Heerde)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Nick Cave: stands against 'censorship'

    The Facebook page "Nick Cave, Hold On to Yourself - Don't Play Apartheid" was set up as part of the Artists for Palestine campaign to encourage Cave to cancel his November 2017 concert in Tel Aviv. But he still played, saying: "[It] became very important to make a stand against those people who are trying to shut down musicians, to bully musicians, to censor musicians, and to silence musicians."

  • Bryan Adams (picture alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    'Bryan, tell the world again that you do not support apartheid'

    BDS is currently petitioning musician Bryan Adams to "unplug from Israeli apartheid" and cancel scheduled December concerts in Israel. Adams once said that the war in Gaza was a war against humanity. In addition, he canceled his Mississippi tour in 2016 in protest against the homophobic laws there. But Adams hasn't listened to BDS and instead will perform an additional concert in Jaffa.

  • German disco pop group Boney M (Getty Images)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Boney M in Palestine

    Concerts in Israel can go on without indignation and protest. In 2010, the German disco pop group Boney M performed in the Palestinian West Bank city of Ramallah, where many Israelis were in the audience. However, they were requested not to sing their biggest hit "Rivers of Babylon," as one line is the biblical yearning for the Land of Zion. The musicians accepted the censorship without complaint.

  • Lorde performs in Denmark (picture alliance/Photoshot/T. Rasmusseen)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Lorde scraps tour finale in Tel Aviv

    The Croatian-New Zealand performer Lorde originally planned to end her "Melodrama" 2018 tour in Tel Aviv, but reversed this decision on the urging of her fans. In a statement, she said visiting Tel Aviv has long been a dream of hers, and that she hoped one day "we can all dance."

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)


Was it wrong to invite Young Fathers?

At the beginning of the debate, the festival's artistic director, Stefanie Carp, recalled how she unwittingly initiated the fiasco. "When I invited Young Fathers, I have to honestly admit that I had never heard the word BDS." A part of the audience laughed at her inexpert confession. They quickly switched to boos when Carp added that the only thing she had done wrong was to disinvite the band in reaction to political pressure.

Ruhrtriennale artistic director Stefanie Carp (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

Ruhrtriennale artistic director Stefanie Carp

Severely criticized for her management of the controversy and even accused of anti-Semitism, the artistic director tried to justify her stance. "Can one say that a band supporting a movement criticizing the Israeli government's policies against Palestinians is actually anti-Semitic? And should anyone be allowed to conclude that because I invited this band, I'm also an anti-Semite?" Carp said that this had nothing to do with questioning Israel's right to exist; she rather aims to protect freedom of art.

Germany's historical perspective calls for a different stance

The culture minister of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, Isabel Pfeiffer-Poensgen, stressed that freedom of art was not being questioned in this debate. "No one wants to influence the festival's program or its artistic decisions. And of course we are free to criticize Israel's policies."

North Rhine-Westphalia Culture Minister Isabel Pfeiffer-Poensgen (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

North Rhine-Westphalian Culture Minister Isabel Pfeiffer-Poensgen

Nevertheless, she added, history calls for Germany to adopt a stance that cannot compare to what applies in other countries. It is not right for a publicly funded event to support, even indirectly, an Israel boycott movement that lacks fixed structures and includes radical positions, Pfeiffer-Poensgen said. "There is no BDS-lite!"

Belgian choreographer Hildegard de Vuyst views things differently, pointing out that she and her dance company "support BDS as a non-violent movement." When she tried to justify her stance, a loud and aggressive outcry erupted among the spectators.

Jewish artists among BDS supporters

Remaining calm in the heated atmosphere, New York composer and performer Elliott Sharp showed his support for festival director Stefanie Carp. "I am speaking as a man and an artist, as a Jew and son of a Holocaust survivor." Sharp believes that artists need to act as mediators and transmitters, and that Israel should insure that collaborations with Palestinians are possible.

Musician Elliott Sharp (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

Musician Elliott Sharp

Even if he doesn't agree with every aspect of the BDS movement, Sharp finds it important. "So many artists and musicians are Jews, and many of us believe that Israel itself is contributing to growing anti-Semitism, especially because of its policies against Palestinians. If you compare photos from the Warsaw Ghetto with scenes from the Gaza Strip, they look very similar." In the end, Elliott Sharp's careful words were drowned out by indignant pro-Israeli participants. He nevertheless managed to conclude: "Listening is the solution."

Seated in the audience, Jewish filmmaker and BDS supporter Udi Aloni reacted to the outcry. "Don't tell me how to be a Jew!" he shouted out to the Israel supporters, reminding everyone in the hall that the state of Israel recently passed a controversial law  turning Arabs into second-class citizens. "Five million Palestinians have no rights," he claimed. The pro-Israel faction protested further. 

Pro-Israeli protests (DW/S. Peschel )

Protests were held ahead of the discussion

Building bridges rather than walls

The highly emotional discussion demonstrated the tension between politics and freedom of the arts. Despite the anger and indignation felt on both sides, the bottom line was that the arts create spaces where bridges should be built instead of fences.

With all of its predictable opponents and even hostilities, the debate managed to achieve that too.

