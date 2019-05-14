 German parliament condemns ′anti-Semitic′ BDS movement | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.05.2019

Germany

German parliament condemns 'anti-Semitic' BDS movement

The German Bundestag has passed a resolution describing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel as anti-Semitic. Parliamentarians said some BDS slogans recalled Nazi propaganda.

BDS in Berlin (Imago/S. Zeitz)

A cross-party alliance in the German parliament on Friday passed a resolution condemning the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign, and cutting off funding to any organizations that "actively support" the BDS movement.

BDS seeks to financially pressure Israel into ending the occupation of the Palestinian Territories and allow full equality for its Arab-Palestinian citizens. Its third key demand, to grant the right of Palestinian refugees from 1948 to return to Israel, is controversial, since some argue that it threatens the state's right to exist. The movement, founded in 2005, is supported by over 170 pro-Palestinian organizations.

"The pattern of argument and methods of the BDS movement are anti-Semitic," the Bundestag resolution stated, before adding that BDS' calls to boycott Israeli artists, and the "Don't Buy" stickers applied to Israeli goods "recall the most terrible phase of German history." The resolution also pledged not to financially support organizations that question Israel's right to exist, projects that call for the boycott of Israel, or organizations that actively support BDS.

Read more: Israel and BDS: Controversial boycott divides the West

Condemning BDS

The resolution was brought by all the centrist parties in the German Bundestag, including Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union, the Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP), and the Greens.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) brought its own alternative resolution, calling for an outright ban on BDS. The socialist Left party brought a milder resolution, calling for the condemnation of any anti-Semitic BDS statements.

Speaking in Friday's debate on the issue, CDU Bundestag member Axel Müller reminded the chamber that upholding Israel's right to exist remained a basic principle of the German state. He also claimed that BDS campaign's social media accounts showed that it was occasionally influenced by the "propaganda of the [Nazi] dictatorship."

"We hopefully remember the many hate-filled images from the Third Reich, where one could see signs with the writing, 'Germans don't buy from Jews': a first step on the way to genocide," he added.

BDS image that splits the heart in the ESC logo to include a Nazi symbol

This BDS version of the Eurovision Song Contest logo has been condemned

Read more: Israeli music scene struggles with international boycott

Anti-Semitic or not?

The question of whether BDS should be considered anti-Semitic remains controversial for some. BDS' German branch published a statement this week in anticipation of Friday's resolution. Signed by dozens of Jewish and Israeli academics, who identified both as supporters and opponents of BDS, the statement warned the German political parties, especially those representing the "democratic center," not to support a resolution that "equated BDS with anti-Semitism." 

The statement also warned against cutting off German funding for NGOs that support BDS, since this, they claimed, represented a threat to freedom of speech.

During Friday's debate, the Green party's Omid Nouripour was among several Bundestag members to bring up the significance of this week's Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, and the BDS call to boycott of the event.

"[The ESC] is one of the most successful formats of international understanding in cultural exchange in Europe of the last few decades," Nouripour said. "The fact that BDS is trying to organize a boycott against this form of international understanding speaks volumes about the character of this movement."

Nouripour particularly condemned a logo for the ESC that had been rejigged by the BDS campaign to included barbed wire and an SS symbol. "That is simply intolerable," he said. "That is the kind of comparison of Israeli policy with the crimes under the Nazis against Jews, Roma, homosexuals and many others that has nothing to do with criticism of the Israeli government."

Jürgen Braun of the far-right AfD made an intervention typically provocative for his party, saying that the AfD was the only party in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, that could claim to be "a friend of Israel," a claim that drew scoffing laughter from other lawmakers. He drew a rebuke from the Bundestag's Vice President Claudia Roth, moderating the debate, for describing the other political parties as the Altparteien ("old parties"), a phrase sometimes associated with Nazi rhetoric.

Watch video 04:07

Countdown to Eurovision 2019 has begun

German government takes a stand

In May 2018, the German government appointed diplomat Felix Klein as its commissioner for anti-Semitism, and he has made clear his view of BDS.

"BDS must be classified as anti-Semitic in both its aims and its methods, as Israeli citizens are collectively held hostage by the boycott," he told DW at the time. "And its methods have clearly borrowed from deplorable Nazi rhetoric: 'Don't buy from Jews.'"

Klein welcomed Friday's Bundestag resolution. "We must oppose every form of anti-Semitism, even if it seems to be harmless," he told the German dpa news agency. "The implementation of the aims of the BDS movement would call Israel's right to exist into question."

That was echoed by the German government during Friday's regular press conference. "We have already made clear several times, both for the government, but also for the European Union, that we are against every form of boycott against Israel," Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said.

Though Breul later went on to take a more nuanced line: "At the same time, it is clear that a whole variety of organizations are collected under the label 'BDS,' and that there are certainly differences in one form or another, how their engagement looks. One must assess in individual cases whether they should be considered anti-Semitic or not."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also welcomed the Bundestag's resolution on Friday, saying in a statement that, "the German parliament has recognized the anti-Semitic nature of BDS and its unlawful boycott activities."

  Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Roger Waters, Pink Floyd co-founder

    Waters supports the British branch of the "Artists for Palestine" organization and thus the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights and statehood. BDS is asking musicians to cancel concerts in Israel as part of a broader boycott aimed at putting pressure on the Israeli government to end illegal settlements, for example.

  • Kate Tempest britische Rapperin (picture-alliance/Photoshot/R. Pope)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Kate Tempest, rapper and Artist for Palestine

    She supports Artists for Palestine and makes it clear that she is appalled by the actions of the Israeli government against the Palestinians. "After much thought, I joined the cultural boycott as an act of protest," she said. She has rejected accusations of being anti-Semitic and says she is of Jewish decent. As a result of pressure from both sides. she canceled an October concert in Berlin.

  • Elvis Costello (Universal Music/J. O'Mara)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Elvis Costello: a matter of 'conscience'

    For years, well-known bands and musicians have canceled concerts in Israel. They include Carlos Santana, the Pixies and Elvis Costello, who in 2010 explained the reason for his boycott. Writing on his website, he said it's "a matter of instinct and conscience" to protest "conditions that visit intimidation, humiliation or much worse on Palestinian civilians in the name of national security."

  • Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan (Imago/Milestone Media)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Depeche Mode stay silent

    During their Delta Machine Tour of 2013-14, the English new wave band shared every day of their tour extensively online. But they did not say a word about the gig in Tel Aviv. Were Depeche Mode ashamed about the concert? In mid 2006, the band had canceled a show in Israel for political reasons due to the ongoing Lebanon war.

  • Sex Pistols (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Johnny Rotten: no problems with Israeli

    After calling for anarchy in the UK with the Sex Pistols, he uses real name Johnny Lyden with band PiL these days, and was happy to play a concert in Tel Aviv in 2010 after Elvis Costello had announced his Israel boycott. His reasoning: "Until I see an Arab country, a Muslim country, with a democracy, I won't understand how anyone can have a problem with how [the Palestinians] are treated."

  • Elton John in concert (picture alliance/LUSA/dpa/E. Silva)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Elton John takes to the stage

    Elton John has often performed in Israel but has faced increasing pressure from the BDS movement since it was founded in 2005. The petitioning hasn't worked, with the Rocket Man playing sold-out Tel Aviv shows in 2016 and 2010, when he greeted fans with the words: "Shalom! We're spreading peace and love on this stage and we're happy to be here."

  • Radiohead (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    An 'extremely upsetting experience' for Radiohead

    Radiohead were also under massive pressure in July 2017 before their gig in Israel. But singer Thom Yorke spoke of his decision to reject a petition signed by Desmond Tutu, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth and others asking Radiohead not to play: "There's an awful lot of people who don't agree with the BDS movement, including us. I don't agree with the cultural ban at all," he told Rolling Stone.

  • Michael Stipe - Sänger der Band REM (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Krupa)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Michael Stipe encourages dialogue

    The R.E.M. singer spoke out publicly during the intensifying debate around the Radiohead's looming appearance in Israel — its first since 2000. "I stand with Radiohead and their decision to perform. Let’s hope a dialogue continues, helping to bring the occupation to an end and lead to a peaceful solution." R.E.M. and Radiohead toured Israel together in 1995.

  • Kultur Nick Cave (picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/D. Heerde)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Nick Cave: stands against 'censorship'

    The Facebook page "Nick Cave, Hold On to Yourself - Don't Play Apartheid" was set up as part of the Artists for Palestine campaign to encourage Cave to cancel his November 2017 concert in Tel Aviv. But he still played, saying: "[It] became very important to make a stand against those people who are trying to shut down musicians, to bully musicians, to censor musicians, and to silence musicians."

  • Bryan Adams (picture alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    'Bryan, tell the world again that you do not support apartheid'

    BDS is currently petitioning musician Bryan Adams to "unplug from Israeli apartheid" and cancel scheduled December concerts in Israel. Adams once said that the war in Gaza was a war against humanity. In addition, he canceled his Mississippi tour in 2016 in protest against the homophobic laws there. But Adams hasn't listened to BDS and instead will perform an additional concert in Jaffa.

  • German disco pop group Boney M (Getty Images)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Boney M in Palestine

    Concerts in Israel can go on without indignation and protest. In 2010, the German disco pop group Boney M performed in the Palestinian West Bank city of Ramallah, where many Israelis were in the audience. However, they were requested not to sing their biggest hit "Rivers of Babylon," as one line is the biblical yearning for the Land of Zion. The musicians accepted the censorship without complaint.

  • Lorde performs in Denmark (picture alliance/Photoshot/T. Rasmusseen)

    Israel boycott: Who joins and who performs?

    Lorde scraps tour finale in Tel Aviv

    The Croatian-New Zealand performer Lorde originally planned to end her "Melodrama" 2018 tour in Tel Aviv, but reversed this decision on the urging of her fans. In a statement, she said visiting Tel Aviv has long been a dream of hers, and that she hoped one day "we can all dance."

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)


