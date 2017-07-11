Jerusalem tensions: Hundreds wounded at Al-Aqsa mosque — live updates

Israeli security officials recommend change to march route

Israeli police say 9 officers were injured

Palestinian medics report hundreds wounded

Israel says Gaza militants fired rockets

UN urges Israel to show 'restraint'

Israel approves Jerusalem Day march

Calm restored, Israel says

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted that calm has been restored on Temple Mount.

Israeli security services recommend that police change the planned route of the scheduled march through the Old City area of Jerusalem to prevent clashes with Muslim residents, said DW correspondent Tania Krämer.

Israeli participants were initially meant to march through the flashpoint Damascus Gate and Muslim Quarter.

Violence broke out early Monday morning as several young Palestinians stayed overnight to prevent the planned Israeli marches from entering the Al-Aqsa compound, she added.

Israeli police said they entered the compound to disperse the crowds, which sparked the confrontations as Palestinians threw stones and barricades while police fired stun grenades, Krämer said.

Over 150 protesters were in need of medical attention.

Dozens were hospitalized after violence erupted at the Al-Aqsa compound

EU envoy calls for 'immediate calm'

The European Union’s envoy to the Palestinians raised concern over the violence and urged all sides to refrain from violence.

The EU delegation called on on the Israeli security forces to "exercise maximum restraint and allow paramedics to enter to provide medical services to those injured."

"We call on all to uphold and respect the status quo of the holy sites."

Israeli forces shut down Al-Aqsa

Israeli security forces have confiscated all the keys to the Al-Aqsa Mosque after evacuating it, according to the Palestinian Authority's Information Center.

Footage published by the Israeli police showed security forces shutting down the doors to the mosque.

Israeli police say 9 officers were wounded

Israeli police said nine officer were injured after several hours of clashes with Palestinians in Temple Mount.

"Security forces of Israel have been working since morning against violations of order and violent riots in Temple Mount," Israel Police said on Facebook.

Palestinian Authority slams Al-Aqsa 'storming'

"Storming Al-Aqsa mosque is a crime committed by the occupation. The Palestinian leadership is examining all options to respond to this heinous aggression against the holy sites and the citizens," said Hussein Al-Sheikh, head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs.

Palestinians say Israeli police attacked Al-Aqsa compound

Palestinians reported that Israeli police fired stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets into the mosque compound on Monday. Medics say over 150 people have been hospitalized.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 215 people were injured.

Israeli police say Palestinians threw stones

Police said protesters threw stones from the mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway.

A spokesman for Netanyahu claimed that "extremist Palestinians planned well in advance to carry out riots'' at the holy site.

Israel targets Hamas positions

Israel responded to an earlier militant attack with tank fire against positions belonging to Hamas — the Islamist group ruling Gaza.

Israel says militants fired rockets

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired at least three rockets towards Israel after launching four projectiles a day earlier, the Israeli military said.

No casualties or damage were reported.

UN urges Israel to show 'restraint'

The UN has urged Israel to exercise "restraint" as tensions rise between Israelis and Palestinians over the contested area of east Jerusalem, with clashes leaving more than 300 people wounded in recent days.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the Israeli government to halt all demolitions and evictions from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, his spokesman said.

Israel green-lights Jerusalem Day march

Israeli officials have approved a march known as Jerusalem Day in which participants support Israel's claim to the whole of the holy city. But police barred Jews from visiting Temple Mount amid the rising tensions with Palestinians.

The march is considered highly provocative by Palestinians as it celebrates Israel's occupation of east Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Tensions have been on the rise for the past three days as the international community appeals for calm.

Washington raises 'serious concerns'

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart, Meir-Ben Shabbat, on Sunday to underline Washington's "serious concerns" about the situation there.

He urged Israel “to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations,” according to a statement by National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Netanyahu defends Israel's response to protests

Netanyahu on Sunday defended Israel's response to the protests and rioting in east Jerusalem.

"We will uphold law and order — vigorously and responsibly," Netanyahu said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting while vowing to "guard freedom of worship for all faiths."

Israeli court cancels hearing session

The long-running dispute between settlers and Palestinian families had been set to face a key legal hearing on Monday.

But officials canceled the session at the Israeli supreme court on whether four Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah will be told to leave their homes.

World powers raise 'deep concerns'

The Middle East quartet of world powers — the EU, the US, the United Nations, and Russia — said on Sunday that it has "deep concerns" about the recent violence there.

Clashes have raged for the past three days in the holy city of Jerusalem

All six predominantly Muslim nations that have diplomatic ties with the Israeli government — Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan — have also condemned Israel over the unrest.

In Jordan, which is the custodian of Jerusalem's holy Islamic and Christian sites, King Abdullah II hit out on Sunday at "Israeli violations and escalatory practices at the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque."

The Al-Aqsa mosque is one of Islam's most revered locations, but its location is also the holiest site in Judaism, known as the Temple Mount.

Pope Francis, in his weekly Sunday mass, also urged calm from both sides.

"Violence only breeds more violence," he told worshippers in St Peter's Square in Rome.

Tensions flare in Jerusalem

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured over the weekend as Israeli security forces dispersed demonstrations and clashed with protesters.

Protests erupted as a legal case put dozens of Palestinians at the risk of expulsion from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

