 With Jerusalem on edge, Palestinian families face eviction | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 08.05.2021

Middle East

With Jerusalem on edge, Palestinian families face eviction

Four Palestinian families are facing eviction by Jewish settler organizations in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheik Jarrah. The impending expulsion has sparked protests and renewed clashes in Israel.

A Palestinian protester confronts a Jewish settler amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem

Tensions between Palestinian residents and Jewish settlers have been building in recent weeks

The usually quiet residential neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem is in turmoil. For the past two weeks, young Palestinians have been holding nightly protests against the imminent eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood, to make way for Jewish settlers.

Tensions have been building in the city. On Friday, 205 Palestinians and 18 police officers were wounded as clashes erupted after prayer at Jerusalem's holy Al-Aqsa mosque compound and elsewhere in east Jerusalem.

Watch video 01:59

Al-Aqsa mosque violence injures hundreds

"Sheikh Jarrah has seen a systematic push by the Israeli government to take over our homes, and there is clear collusion between the settler organizations and the Israeli judicial system to throw us out of our homes," said Mohammed el Kurd, a young writer whose family is one of the four that has been threatened with eviction.

El Kurd gathered with his family and other protesters on Friday at sunset at a long table in front of the family home to break their Ramadan fast. Across the street from their vigil, Jewish settlers stood in defiance in front of a house they had already taken over in this Palestinian neighborhood a decade ago.

Over the course of the evening, demonstrators and settlers threw plastic chairs, cans and stones at each other, as the stench of skunk water sprayed by the police in previous days lingered in the air. As with other evenings, armed Israeli special police later moved in to harshly disperse the crowds and to arrest some of the Palestinian protesters.

A group of Palestinians sits along a long table breaking their fast outside during Ramadan

Palestinians and Jewish settlers confronted each throughout the evening iftar meal

Friday evening's visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a far-right party in the Knesset, didn't help. He came along with other right-wing nationalists to show support to the settlers and to call for protection from their Arab neighbors and protesters.

"I am not afraid," said Murad Atia, a 25-year-old Arabic teacher who lives next door. "This is our house. If we are afraid, they will just take our houses, so we can just go and leave."

Long-running legal, political battle

The violent skirmishes in recent weeks have added to long-standing legal battles between the residents of Sheikh Jarrah and Israeli settler organizations since evictions started in 2008. Over the last decade, both Palestinian and Jewish activists have protested against expanding takeovers by settlers in the neighborhood. But this time, many more people have joined the protests.

According to human rights organizations, the four families are among eight in the area who are currently under a threat of immediate eviction claims filed by settler organizations. The other four families could be evicted by August, with more households in various stages of a legal process. In addition, several families in the neighborhood of Silwan, to the south of the Old City, are also facing expulsion.

A large group of people holding a banner walked down the street

Israeli and Palestinian activists have held weekly protests against the expansion of Jewish settlements for years

A narrow pathway leading to the house of Abdelfattah Iskafi passes along a small settlement enclave secured by armed guards. Iskafi's family is among the households facing eviction in the coming days. Sitting in the shade in the paved courtyard of his one story-house, the family father is wary of what is to come after having exhausted almost all of his legal options.

"The kids are in constant worry," he told DW. "Where will I go, me and the other three families? The houses here in the area are around 3,000 or 5,000 US dollars [to rent in Sheikh Jarrah — Editor's note], only international people can do that. We are modest people, we are not rich, we are refugees; we only own our houses."

Neighborhoods under pressure from 'ideological settler groups'

The Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood stretches over a small hill in the north of east Jerusalem, a 10-minute walk from the Old City. Several diplomatic missions and offices of international organizations are located in the upper quarters of the residential area. The neighborhood also hosts the site of the tomb of Simeon the Just, a Jewish high priest revered by ultra-Orthodox Jews who typically come to the area to pray. But now, according to the Israeli anti-occupation group Ir Amim, Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan are under "[the] greatest pressure from ideological settler groups."

Watch video 01:29

Demonstrators in Jerusalem protest hatred, violence

The eviction battle lies at the heart of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Like many other Palestinian residents of Jerusalem, Skafi said his family had to abandon its home in mostly Jewish west Jerusalem and to flee to the eastern part of the city during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

In the aftermath of the foundation of the state of Israel in 1948, the wider family was scattered between Gaza and neighboring Jordan. East Jerusalem and the West Bank were then administered by Jordan, which gradually resettled Palestinian refugees in new housing projects in Sheikh Jarrah under the auspices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). In exchange, resettled families renounced their status as refugees. During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel occupied and later annexed east Jerusalem.

'The land belongs to Jews'

The eviction demands were filed by Nahalat Shimon, a right-wing nationalist settler organization registered in the United States. The group allegedly bought the land from two Jewish associations which assert having purchased the land at the end of the 19th century. For Jerusalem's deputy mayor and settler activist Aryeh King, the Palestinian families are simply "squatters."

"The land belongs to Jews for almost a hundred years. Jews lived there, and Jews own the land since then," said King. Dismissing the simmering tensions, he hopes that the court will soon decide to evict the families; a ruling is expected on Monday. "It's a local conflict, it's not affecting all of Israel or Jerusalem, it's a few Arab families that decided to break the law," he added.

What toughens the legal battle is the fact that Israeli law prevents Palestinians from claiming assets or compensation for assets lost in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. However, it allows Israelis to claim property that was lost during the war, even without the provision of having actual ties to the original owners.

"The legal basis of all these evictions are discriminatory laws," said Hagit Ofran from Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement watchdog. "It is not a purely legal matter. It is a political matter which is carried out through legal means."

Ofran has followed the eviction cases closely. "The court is the tool to displace hundreds of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and in Silwan in favor of settlers, in order to take out a community and to replace it with settlers."

A controversial agreement put forward by the Israeli Supreme Court, which would have seen the Palestinian residents recognize Jewish ownership of the land in return for being granted the status of protected tenant, was rejected by the families last week.

Meanwhile, the settler plans have been sharply criticized by the United Nations, the European Union and other countries.

On Saturday, EU external affairs spokesperson Peter Stano called the impending evictions an area of "serious concern."

"Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to fuel tensions on the ground," said Stano.

  • City of Strife - Jerusalem Photo Gallery (Imago/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Jerusalem, the city of David

    According to the Old Testament, David, king of the two partial kingdoms of Judah and Israel, won Jerusalem from the Jebusites around 1000 BC. He moved his seat of government to Jerusalem, making it the capital and religious center of his kingdom. The Bible says David's son Solomon built the first temple for Yahweh, the God of Israel. Jerusalem became the center of Judaism.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Persian rule

    The Neo-Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II (3rd from the left) conquered Jerusalem in 597 and again in 586 BC, as the Bible says. He took King Jehoiakim (5th from the right) and the Jewish upper class into captivity, sent them to Babylon and destroyed the temple. After Persian king Cyrus the Great seized Babylon, he allowed the exiled Jews to return home to Jerusalem and to rebuild their temple.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Historical Picture Archive/COR)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Under Roman and Byzantine rule

    The Roman Empire ruled Jerusalem from the year 63 AD. Resistance movements rapidly formed among the population, so that in 66 AD, the First Jewish–Roman War broke out. The war ended 4 years later, with a Roman victory and another destruction of the temple in Jerusalem. The Romans and Byzantines ruled Palestine for approximately 600 years.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Selva/Leemage)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Conquest by the Arabs

    Over the course of the Islamic conquest of Greater Syria, Muslim armies also reached Palestine. By order of the Caliph Umar (in the picture), Jerusalem was besieged and captured in the year 637 AD. In the following era of Muslim rule, various, mutually hostile and religiously divided rulers presided over the city. Jerusalem was often besieged and changed hands several times.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Crusades

    From 1070 AD onward, the Muslim Seljuk rulers increasingly threatened the Christian world. Pope Urban II called for the First Crusade, which took Jerusalem in 1099 AD. Over a period of 200 years a total of nine crusades set out to conquer the city as it changed hands between Muslim and Christian rule. In 1244 AD the crusaders finally lost control of the city and it once again became Muslim.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The Ottomans and the British

    After the conquest of Egypt and Arabia by the Ottomans, Jerusalem became the seat of an Ottoman administrative district in 1535 AD. In its first decades of Ottoman rule, the city saw a clear revival. With a British victory over Ottoman troops in 1917 AD, Palestine fell under British rule. Jerusalem went to the British without a fight.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Gemeinfrei)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    The divided city

    After World War II, the British gave up their Palestinian Mandate. The UN voted for a division of the country in order to create a home for the survivors of the Holocaust. Some Arab states then went to war against Israel and conquered part of Jerusalem. Until 1967, the city was divided into an Israeli west and a Jordanian east.

  • Soldiers during Six-day war (picture alliance/AP/KEYSTONE/Government Press Office)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    East Jerusalem goes back to Israel

    In 1967, Israel waged the Six-Day War against Egypt, Jordan and Syria. Israel took control of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. Israeli paratroopers gained access to the Old City and stood at the Wailing Wall for the first time since 1949. East Jerusalem is not officially annexed, but rather integrated into the administration.

  • City of Strife: A history of Jerusalem in pictures (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Muslim pilgrimage to Israel

    Israel has not denied Muslims access to its holy places. The Temple Mount is under an autonomous Muslim administration; Muslims can enter, visit the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent Al-Aqsa mosque and pray there.

  • Old City in Jerusalem (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

    Unresolved status

    Jerusalem remains to this day an obstacle to peace between Israel and Palestine. In 1980, Israel declared the whole city its "eternal and indivisible capital." After Jordan gave up its claim to the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1988, the state of Palestine was proclaimed. Palestine also declares, in theory, Jerusalem as its capital.

    Author: Ines Eisele


