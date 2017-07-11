Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin ethics in question as FAA investigates

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday that it would review Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin over safety concerns brought to its attention by company employees.

The review was sparked by a letter composed by former Blue Origin Communications Director Alexandra Abrams and 20 unnamed current and former employees.

The letter issued a stark warning about the company's advertised mission of wanting to enable a better future for mankind by exploiting space. It claims that Bezos' sales pitch for a Utopian future for humanity is based on a corporate present that is toxic to the core.

The FAA — the nation's top air safety regulator — says it "takes every safety allegation seriously and the agency is reviewing the information."

A toxic workplace on a dying planet?

Abrams describes several disturbing aspects of the company, mainly centered around the White male dominated inner circle that runs operations. The letter cites sexist behavior and hiring practices, as well as an exploitative labor system in which those close to Bezos stifle dissent and coerce hopelessly overworked or dissatisfied employees into silence through firings and ever more punitive non-disparagement agreements.

Allegations range from systemic sexually inappropriate behavior, to mental and physical duress. The consistent prioritization of "making progress for Jeff" over addressing a myriad of safety concerns brought forward by employees is also highlighted. Moreover, the letter alleges that women are mercilessly badgered for raising concerns.

Abrams also claims she was instructed to make it difficult for employees to ask questions at company town hall meetings ostensibly designed as a forum for open discussion. She spoke of a "dehumanizing" work atmosphere in which "troublemakers or agitators" were singled out and put on lists given to senior managers as part of a broader system of control over workers.

'Be careful with Jeff's money'

Decision making at Blue Origin, the letter claims, is limited to a select inner circle impatient to publicly display progress while ignoring the safety concerns of some engineers. Requests for more staff, she alleges, were regularly rebuffed, with managers and employees told to "be grateful" and to "be careful with Jeff's money."

Abrams' letter claims that the desire to beat billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson into space compromised safety. She continued by comparing the breakneck pace of launches and the safety issues that ensue, to those of NASA's doomed Challenger program, where seven astronauts lost their lives after safety was compromised by a desperation to launch.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes The shock On January 28, 1986, Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after takeoff. It was then the most severe accident in NASA's space program. Challenger was the third of what would eventually become five space shuttles. Before it exploded, the shuttle had completed nine flights.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Just before the catastrophe Space Shuttle Challenger takes off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Spectators are applauding. Only seconds later enthusiasm turns into horror. Numerous family members and colleagues of the astronauts are among the viewers.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes The victims These seven astronauts were killed in the accident (from left to right): Aerospace engineer Ellison Onizuka, pilot Mike Smith, elementary school teacher Christa McAuliffe, test pilot and aerospace engineer Dick Scobee, payload specialist Greg Jarvis, physicist Ron McNair and electrical engineer and specialist for telemetry Judith Resnik.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Inspiration for generations McAuliffe was supposed to become the first teacher in space - and an inspiration for many other students and teachers. In subsequent years, many astronauts carried on with the idea of bringing science and technology back from space into the classroom. Here, McAuliffe is talking to Barbara Morgan during astronaut training. Morgan stayed behind as a backup for McAuliffe.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes A defective seal One or more o-ring seals failed after a very cold night with freezing temperatures and then high temperatures during takeoff. Exhaust gas came out at the side of the rocket, rather than through the engine. Here the head of the presidential investigation commission William Rogers is testifying at a Senate committee. His deputy, astronaut Neil Armstrong, is listening.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Grief and consternation Germany grieved for the dead astronauts as well. Only three month before the accident, the two first West German astronauts Reinhard Furrer and Ernst Messerschmid (first and fifth from left) flew with the same space shuttle. They launched the German-built Spacelab D-1, the first big space exploration project of the Federal Republic of Germany.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Starting up again after a long break Two and a half years after the tragedy, NASA resumed shuttle flights. On December 29, 1988, Space Shuttle Discovery took off from Cape Canaveral. Again there were glitches: Parts of a tank's insulation broke off. Nevertheless, Discovery became one of the most successful space shuttles, and the most used one, too - between 1984 and 2011, it took off 39 times.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes The second catastrophe 17 years and 87 space shuttle flights after the Challenger tragedy, criticism of the program had nearly died down. Then a second catastrophe happened: Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart during reentry into Earth's atmosphere on February 1, 2003. All seven crew members died. The likely cause was damage a wing had suffered during takeoff, when it was hit by a piece of fuel-tank insulation foam.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Essential for space research Despite the two accidents, NASA's shuttle program can look back on a proud history: 133 flights were concluded successfully. Here, Space Shuttle Atlantis is approaching the International Space Station (ISS). Without the shuttles, it would have been almost impossible to build the ISS. The Russian Soyuz capsule in the foreground is today's standard vehicle for human space travel to the ISS.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes A small shuttle in infinite space In comparison to the ISS, Space Shuttle Endeavour looks almost tiny on this picture. It is one of very few photos ever taken of a docked space shuttle at the station. Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli had the opportunity to take the shot in 2011 from inside a Soyuz space capsule on the way home from the ISS.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Serving science Space shuttle Atlantis is docking on to the ISS for the second to last time in May 2010. Its last flight took place one year later. By then, space shuttles had delivered uncountable telecommunication-, navigation- and research satellites into their orbit, including space telescope Hubble. They retrieved and repaired satellites and even visited the Russian space station Mir.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes Riding piggyback for the last flight Space Shuttle Endeavour flies for the last time - mounted on a special Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet. The plane took the shuttle to its retirement home, the California Science Center in Los Angeles. They took a detour to do a final flyby over the Golden Gate Bridge and several cities along the West Coast. Endeavour had seen its last space flight in May 2011, Atlantis' was in July of the same year.

30 years ago: Space Shuttle Challenger explodes And the dream goes on The future of human space travel looks somewhat like the past: The newest NASA spaceship will be Orion. Its design recalls the first Apollo spaceships. The European Space Agency (ESA) will deliver important components for Orion. The new spaceship will be bigger than the Soyuz spacecrafts and also travel farther - to the moon or maybe even to Mars one day. Author: Fabian Schmidt



Safety, according to the letter, is an afterthought at Blue Origin, both in regard to production and environment, as well as to vehicle flight systems.

The employees behind the letter pointed out the extremely limited scope of the FAA's mandate to regulate the space industry, arguing that it must be expanded.

The letter, published on storytelling platform lioness.co, a website which helps individuals bring their ordeals to the media, ended with another, much broader question, namely: "Should we as a society allow ego-driven individuals with endless caches of money and very little accountability to be the ones to shape that future?"