Japan's luxury olive oil industry embraces organic farming

Nature and EnvironmentJapanJapan's luxury olive oil industry embraces organic farmingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentJapanAimie Eliot in Shodoshima Island56 minutes ago56 minutes agoOlive oil produced on Japan's Shodoshima island is considered a delicacy. Recently, olive farmers came up with a new method to turn organic waste into fertilizer and feed for Waygu beef cows.https://p.dw.com/p/4TDdGAdvertisement