Japan struggles to strike balance on China

As Tokyo and Beijing try to find common ground amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, experts say Japan will find it tough to balance its ties to China and the US.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met high-ranking Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on Sunday as both sides seek to find common ground amid rising tensions in the region.

This is the first trip to China's capital by a Japanese foreign minister in over three years.

Chinese authorities recently arrested a Japanese national working for the pharmaceutical group Astellas on espionage charges.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, at least 17 Japanese nationals have been detained by China on spying-related charges since 2014. Five Japanese nationals currently remain in Chinese detention, two of whom have already been tried and found guilty.

While Hayashi called for transparency over the legal process regarding the detention, Qin responded that China "will handle [the case] according to the law."

Apart from seeking the swift release of the Japanese national, Hayashi and Qin also addressed other important bilateral issues, including the territorial dispute over a cluster of disputed islets in the East China Sea, Japan's decision to restrict the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Beijing's aggressive military posture near Taiwan, and Tokyo's planned release of treated radioactive water from around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea.

Tokyo worries about China-Russia ties

The meeting between Hayashi and Qin is aimed at stabilizing the bilateral relationship at a time when mutual suspicion has been growing, said Kyoko Hatakeyama, a professor at the University of Niigata Prefecture in Japan.

"Japan hopes to maintain a good relationship with China, particularly when Beijing has strengthened its relationship with Russia," she noted. "Tokyo hopes that strengthening relationship with China can be an incentive for Beijing to be a responsible power."

Japan's military upgrade To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With regard to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Hayashi called on China to play a responsible role in guaranteeing global peace and security.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow, where he called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "dear friend" and further consolidated their "no-limits partnership."

Territorial dispute and chip restrictions

Tokyo is also concerned about increased Chinese military collaboration with Russia and activities in the East China Sea, including Chinese coast guard vessels' repeated entry into disputed waters near the cluster of uninhabited islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

While they are currently under Japanese administration, Beijing claims ownership of the disputed islets.

Meanwhile, Japan's decisions to dramatically increase its defense budget and strengthen cooperation with allies like the US have caused China to question Tokyo's intentions.

After Japan announced its decision to restrict the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment on Friday, Qin urged Tokyo to not join US efforts to contain China's development.

"The United States used bullying tactics to brutally suppress the Japanese semiconductor industry, and now it is repeating its old tricks against China," Qin told his counterpart.

He also accused Japan of being Washington's "minion."

Hayashi underlined that the restrictions were "consistent with international rules," adding that they were "not aimed at a specific country."

The curbs are in line with similar measures from the US and the Netherlands aimed at restricting China's ability to make advanced chips.

Striking a balance between China and the US

While geopolitical tensions with Beijing have forced Tokyo to deepen its security cooperation with the US and other like-minded allies, economic ties between Japan and China remain robust, with bilateral trade exceeding $370 billion in 2021.

Hatakeyama from the University of Niigata Prefecture told DW that it's difficult for Tokyo to determine whether it should prioritize economic ties with Beijing or deepen security cooperation with Washington.

"Even though Japan wouldn't align itself with the US completely, when asked to choose between the economy and national security, I think Japan will have to prioritize the latter," she said.

Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Stephen Nagy, a political scientist at the International Christian University (ICU) in Japan, said that through a formula of "engagement, resilience, and deterrence," Japan is attempting to maintain meaningful exchanges with China, through economic partnership and cooperation in areas like environmental issues, while initiating the process to diversify its supply chain away from the Chinese market.

Tensions over Taiwan

Tensions have also been rising between China and Japan over Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory and vows to reunify with the mainland, even by force if necessary.

On Sunday, Hayashi said he spoke to Qin about the "importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Beijing said Qin warned Japan "not to interfere in the Taiwan issue or undermine China's sovereignty in any form," stressing that Taiwan is "at the core of China's core interests."

Yu-Hua Chen, a China expert at Akida International University, said that China won't reduce its military or diplomatic pressure on Taiwan, and it also won't reduce the number of military activities around the island. "In the coming years, China will push Taiwan much harder and Japan will probably try to offer Taiwan more support too."

Nagy pointed out that Tokyo is joining forces with other democratic partners to deter Beijing from trying to use force to take Taiwan or the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands. "They are working through arrangements like QUAD to ensure that China can't fundamentally rewrite the regional security architecture."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru