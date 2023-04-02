Japan and China's foreign ministers discuss disputes
5 minutes ago
Japan's foreign minister met his Chinese counterpart in Beijing and openly talked about disputes between their countries. The two Asian powers are seeking common ground amid rising tensions in the region.
https://p.dw.com/p/4PbfN
Advertisement
Japanse Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi had a frank meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday.
The first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to China in more than three years comes just days after Tokyo announced plans to restrict some computer chip-making exports.
"The United States used bullying tactics to brutally suppress the Japanese semiconductor industry, and now it is repeating its old tricks against China," Qin told his counterpart, according to a readout of the meeting.
He also accused Japan of being Washington's "minion."
Hayashi told reporters the restrictions were "consistent with international rules," adding that they were "not aimed at a specific country."
Hayashi calls for release of Japanese nationals detained for spying
During the meeting, Hayashi demanded the release of a Japanese citizen in who was recently taken into custody in China.
"I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national," Hayashi told reporters.
Qin said that "China would deal with him according to the law," without offering further details on the case.
According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, five Japanese nationals are currently detained in China.