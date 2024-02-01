Japa - Why Do Many Nigerians Want to Migrate?

In this week's show, we meet young Nigerians who are leaving the country for a presumably better life abroad.

Years after graduating from university, Victor Okesola is leaving Nigeria for a better life in Canada. Each year, thousands of Nigerians relocate for work and better living conditions. But what is driving this trend?

Brain drain: The gap left by professionals leaving Africa

Africa’s diaspora is an important component for economic development. They provide critical financial support for families and society but they also leave a large gap behind. DW takes a closer look at migration and brain drain in Ghana, Kenya and Uganda.

Street Debate: Japa - Is the grass greener outside of Nigeria?

In 2023, the world bank estimated that about 30 billion US Dollars were remitted by Nigerians living abroad. Remittances are crucial for the economy of the country but travelling abroad or ‘Japa’ can have its drawbacks. In this Street Debate, Edith Kimani finds out what is driving the surge in the ‘Japa’ buzzword.

Japa Nigeria! – Hello cold Germany!

'Japa' is a Yoruba word meaning 'to run away.' That is what many Nigerian youths are doing in the search for greener pastures and better job opportunities. Chiamaka Ikeanyi, a young software engineer moved to Berlin to build her career and experience life abroad. One lesson she learnt: leaving home means also leaving a lot behind.

