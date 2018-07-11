Israeli army launches 'hardest blow' since 2014 against Hamas militants in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military carried out dozens of airstrikes in Gaza in a sustained attack on the enclave. Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel forcing Israelis to seek shelter.
The Israeli military carried out dozens of airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday in what appears to be its most sustained and aggressive attack on the enclave in four years. "We are talking about the biggest offensive strikes since Protective Edge," Brigadier General Tzvika Haimovic said, referring to Israel's name for its 2014 Gaza operation.
Israeli airstrikes pounded Hamas military targets in Gaza after warning Palestinians to stay away, while Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel, forcing Israelis to seek shelter.
'Decisive action'
"The (military) has struck Hamas with the hardest blow since Operation Protective Edge and we will intensify the strength of attacks if necessary," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned.
Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza's health ministry. Witnesses said that Israeli warplanes dropped four bombs on a building in Gaza City. The boys were nearby and hit with shrapnel.
Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated a 52-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old girl for their injuries after a rocket landed on a residental home in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.
'Hamas targets'
Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said air force sorties had struck about 40 Hamas targets including battalion headquarters, tunnels and logistical centers.
He blamed Hamas for the escalation, citing the militants' prolonged mortar and rocket attacks that set off alarms in Israel and forced residents to seek shelter.
Israel also accused Hamas of fomenting violence along the border and for its campaign of sending incendiary kites and balloons across the border, some of which have devastated Israeli farmland and nature reserves.
"Our message to Hamas is that we can and will enhance the intensity of our effort if needed," Conricus said. "What Hamas is doing is pushing them ever closer to the edge of the abyss ... Hamas will have to understand that there is a price to be paid."
Hamas rarely acknowledges firing rockets into Israel but admits it fired the rockets in a bid to deter Israeli aggression. Much of the recent rocket fire from Gaza has come from smaller factions of militants.
Tit-for-tat attacks
But Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the latest volley of fire was an "immediate response to the Israeli air strikes" that was meant to "deliver the message."
He added, "The protection and the defense of our people is a national duty and a strategic choice," Barhoum said.
The Israeli firepower shook homes in Gaza and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the sites of the explosions.
Gaza border protests
Israel's military blamed Palestinian protesters on Friday for throwing burning tires, stones, explosive devices and fire bombs at its soldiers. An Israel officer was wounded by a Palestinian grenade thrown over the border fence.
Later in the day Israel responded with the full weight of its air force. Hamas responded by launching its ground missiles into Israel, which resulted in still more retaliatory airstrikes from the Israeli air force. That, in turn, begot additional volleys of rocket fire from Hamas.
A statement issued by the Israeli army said that Hamas' activities "violate Israeli sovereignty (and) endanger Israeli civilians."
Since the latest round of Palestinian protests began on March 30 more than 130 Palestinians — most of them unarmed — have been killed by Israeli fire. No Israelis have been killed during that period.
