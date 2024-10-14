Israel says 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack

Israel says 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attackOctober 14, 2024
Here are the latest developments on the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Monday, October 14:
UN launches second round of polio vaccinations for children in Gaza
The second round of polio vaccinations for children, coordinated by the United Nations, is set to begin Monday in the Gaza Strip.
About 590,000 children under the age of ten will be vaccinated, according to UN agencies. Israel and the organizers have agreed to area-specific humanitarian truces.
The first round of two-dose polio vaccinations in Gaza took place in early September. In July 2024, the first case of polio in 25 years was discovered in the closed Palestinian territory.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90% of children need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease.
The mass vaccination campaign is being carried out by local health authorities, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).
UK foreign secretary to discuss Middle East with EU counterparts
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet with EU ministers to discuss the Middle East crisis and the war in Ukraine.
Lammy will underline closer UK-EU cooperation on global issues by attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.
It will be the first time in two years that a UK foreign secretary will join the group of 27 EU ministers, with the British government keen to signal its renewed commitment to European relations.
Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people in Gaza, local hospitals say
An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people, including children in a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals.
The Sunday night strike also killed two women in Nuseirat. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the year-long war in Gaza.
The bodies were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Some one million people have taken shelter in the city of Deir al-Balah after fleeing fighting elsewhere during more than a year of war.
Harris calls for more aid for northern Gaza
US Vice President Kamala Harris urged Israel to do more to facilitate the flow of aid into northern Gaza.
"The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly 2 weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need," she wrote on social media.
She added that civilians must be protected and have access to food, water and medicine and that international humanitarian law must be respected.
4 Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah rocket attack
Four Israeli soldiers were killed and seven seriously wounded when a done attack by the Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia hit an army base about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, the military said.
Israeli media reported that at least 67 people were wounded in the attack on the base, which is near the Israeli town of Binyamina in central Israel.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying it had fired a "squadron of attack drones" at an Israeli military training camp in the town.
Israeli broadcasters reported that many emergency services were at the scene and that no warning sirens had been activated before the projectile hit.
Israel's sophisticated air defense system usually prevents such mass casualty incidents, although Hezbollah and other groups regularly launch barrages of drones and other projectiles.
Israel, the US, Germany and several other countries consider Hezbollah to be a terror organization, while the EU deems Hezbollah's military wing a terror group.
