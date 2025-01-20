Israel releases 90 Palestinians as part of ceasefire deal

Skip next section Israel releases scores of Palestinians under ceasefire deal

Israel has released 90 Palestinian detainees as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The majority of the released Palestinians were from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while others were from East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported, citing the country's prison authority.

Israeli media reported that most of those released were women and minors.

Israel is to release 2,000 imprisoned Palestinians under the terms of the ceasefire deal.

Fireworks were launched in celebration as buses carrying former detainees arrived in the West Bank de facto capital of Ramallah, with thousands waiting to welcome them.

The release comes after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages, kicking off the implementation of the group's ceasefire agreement with Israel.