Israel prepares full-scale ground offensive in Gaza's Rafah

Four months into its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel is about to send troops into Rafah. The enclave's southern city is thought to be home to 1.5 million Palestinians, most of them internally displaced refugees.

On Sunday night, under the cover of wide-ranging airstrikes, Israel launched a raid in the city of Rafah in the besieged Gaza Strip. During the raid, Israel said it freed two Israeli-Argentinian hostages kidnapped from Israel in the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Local health authorities reported that the airstrikes killed at least 67 Palestinian civilians and leveled several residential buildings and at least one mosque. On social media, Argentine President Javier Milei thanked Israel for the resue of the two hostages, who both hold dual nationalities.

In an interview with US television network ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he intended to "get the remaining terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion," indicating that a subsequent ground invasion was imminent. Israeli plans for a ground invasion have drawn international criticism, with aid agencies and key allies calling for restraint.

Israeli forces free two hostages in Gaza's Rafah To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Why did Israel launch a military campaign in Gaza?

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. The incursion led by the militant group — which the US, Germany, Israel, the EU and others designate as a terror organization — left about 1,200 people dead, according to Israeli estimates. In addition, Hamas abducted an estimated 230 hostages to the Gaza Strip, which the group has governed since 2007.

In response, Israel launched an air and ground offensive against Hamas in the territory. So far, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and about 1.9 million Palestinians civilians have been forced to flee their homes. More than 85% of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip are now internally displaced, according to the UN.

What would a ground operation mean for Rafah's population?

Since October 7, Israel has steadily been expanding ground operations in Gaza toward the south, leaving Rafah as one of the last refuges for over half of the enclave's 2.3 million residents fleeing the violence. The city's population, which stood at almost 300,000 before the war, has ballooned to about 1.5 million. Many refugees live in makeshift camps and UN shelters.

Rafah is located along the Egyptian border, and is adjacent to the only remaining border crossing into sealed-off Gaza that is still partially accessible. Egypt has been recently bolstering its border security over concerns an Israeli operation could cause a mass migration of Gazans into its territory.

On Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned that a further escalation in Rafah would have "disastrous consequences" as his government threatened to withdraw from a decades-old peace agreement with Israel should the ground offensive proceed.

Are there safe zones in the north?

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, meanwhile, has announced that Palestinians in Gaza seeking to evacuate Rafah would be granted "safe passage" to "the areas that we've cleared north of Rafah." He added "we are working out a detailed plan."

Details of such a plan have so far not been made public. It remains unclear where such safe zones might be located, how safe passage would be guaranteed, whether these areas would be suitable to host hundreds of thousands of refugees.

It remains unclear where Rafah inhabitants could evacuate to should Israel launch a ground assault Image: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua/picture alliance

The United Nations Satellite Centre UNOSAT estimates that 30% of all Gaza structures have been damaged since Israel launched its war on Hamas, with the "most significant increase in damage" in the north central governorate of Gaza and southern Khan Yunis governorate.

Another study conducted by Corey Scher of City University of New York and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University estimates that over half of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed .

What has the US said about the planned Rafah offensive?

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there."

While the US has backed Israel in its campaign to root out Hamas, President Biden has issued repeated calls for restraint in past weeks. In December, Biden warned Israel risked losing support "by indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza. This month, the US leader told journalists "the conduct of the response in […] in the Gaza Strip, has been over the top."

Over one million Palestinian refugees are seeking shelter in Rafah Image: Yasser Qudih/Xinhua/picture alliance

How has the EU responsed?

On Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell shared his concerns on X that an Israeli ground offensive targeting Rafah "would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt." He added that "resuming negotiations to free hostages and suspend hostilities is the only way to avert a bloodshed."

At a Monday news conference, Borrell expressed disbelief at Netanyahu's calls to evacuate civilians from Rafah, asking: "They are going to evacuate — where? To the moon? Where are they going to evacuate these people?"

Will the Rafah offensive derail hostage talks?

On the weekend, a senior Hamas figure said an Israeli ground offensive on Rafah would "blow up" ongoing hostage negotiations.

About 100 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, although is has been hard to verify numbers.

According to Israeli officials, about 30 hostages are thought to be dead. A temporary cease-fire agreement in November 2023, brokered by Qatar, saw 105 hostages released.

Edited by: Maren Sass